I am writing in response to Paul Stone’s Letter to the Editor dated March 17.

Mr. Stone states the bill (HB.178) “will unreasonably complicate our lives for no valid reason.” Complicated? Reading a stamp on a can or bottle is not difficult. When our 50-gallon trash can is full of redeemables, our first visit is to a recycling center, followed by any other business we have in downtown Rutland. In a way, it simplifies my job since I don’t have as much plastic, aluminum and glass going into other bins.

