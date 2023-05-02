I am writing in response to Paul Stone’s Letter to the Editor dated March 17.
Mr. Stone states the bill (HB.178) “will unreasonably complicate our lives for no valid reason.” Complicated? Reading a stamp on a can or bottle is not difficult. When our 50-gallon trash can is full of redeemables, our first visit is to a recycling center, followed by any other business we have in downtown Rutland. In a way, it simplifies my job since I don’t have as much plastic, aluminum and glass going into other bins.
The main reason for making more recyclable containers redeemable is it’s way more effective than any single-source system. The average aluminum, glass and plastic recycling rates for the 10 states with deposit laws are 77%, 62% and 64%, depending on the deposit amounts. More on that later. The aluminum, glass and plastic rates for states without deposit laws range from 41% to a dismal 12%.
Mr. Stone correctly observes, “half the bottles we pick up are deposit bottles.” I’d tend to agree with that assessment, based on my own 29-year habit of picking this stuff up. Here’s an easy test: The next time you’re getting gas at a convenience store, take a peek into the garbage bin. You’ll almost always see containers stamped “VT 5¢.”
A proven way to improve the percentage of deposit containers being recycled is to raise the deposit. To put things in context, when Vermont’s 1971 bottle bill was passed, the average cost for a single can of Coca-Cola was 10 cents. The 5-cent deposit was 50% of the retail cost. To illustrate just how little it takes to increase the redemption rate, states with 5-cent deposits yield 59% to 71% redemption rate. Those with 5- to 10-cent deposits (California, Vermont, Maine) average 79% to 87%. States with 10-cent deposit minimums (Oregon, Michigan) pull in 89% to 91% redemptions rates. In other words, there is a whopping 32% redemption rate difference to be realized with a minuscule 5-cent increase. With a higher deposit and more containers eligible, there will be much more of an incentive for “collectors” to get these things back into the recycling stream.
HB.178 has some very well-thought-out elements. It will establish a “Secretary-approved producer responsibility organization” with mandatory participation by manufacturers. It’s about time we placed some responsibility at the feet of those who are profiting from the production of these containers. The bill also establishes a series of redemption rate targets: year 2030 80%, 2035 85% and 2040 at 90%. Vermont is currently at about 75%. HB.178 also states, “if these goals are not met within two years, the deposit shall be increased.” These increases will be capped at 10 cents for all containers, save for “vinous” product containers at 20 cents.
Let’s remember, only those who choose to avoid the redemption center will be paying into, as Mr. Stone describes, “a hidden tax … used for other purposes having nothing to do with recycling.” To reiterate, there’s nothing hidden about a clearly labeled deposit. Non-redeemed funds (not taxes) will benefit the Vermont Clean Water Fund (capped at $3 million), plus electric, solid and hazardous waste management programs. There will also be a 1-cent bump to 5 cents per container in handling fees for the redemption centers (paid for by the manufacturers). With all due respect, how does cleaning up our lakes and streams have nothing to do with recycling, let alone, various forms of waste management? Let’s keep in mind, every aluminum can that’s actually recycled saves our planet from the energy equivalent of running a computer for three hours or a 14-watt CFL bulb for 20 hours.
Mr. Stone correctly observes, “we are already required by law to recycle.” (See Universal Recycling Law, 2012, Act 148.) Now, it would be downright ducky if everyone followed this law. Just think — we wouldn’t need to bother with deposits and redemptions. Needless to say, we don’t live in said perfect world.
Will some people be burdened by an inability to get their redeemable containers to a redemptions center? Yes. That’s one of the reasons HB.178 specifies “regular consultation” at least once a year between the ANR, redemption centers, municipal and private recycling organizations and other stakeholders. This should provide an opportunity for things to be worked out, especially regarding access to recycling centers. We will need to spend more time at recycling centers, but I think that’s a small effort to make in return for a lot fewer bottles and cans being tossed out of vehicles or added to increasingly toxic landfills.
Larry Walter lives in Rutland.
