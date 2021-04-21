Response to Friday, April 9, Rutland Herald article titled “Mayor shakes up plan panel” —
First, I should apologize to Gordon Dritschilo, one of my favorite reporters, for not getting back to him before his article came out. I’m the fellow who resigned from Rutland City’s Planning Commission after learning Dave Coppock and Susan Schreibman had stepped down at the mayor's request. Minor correction to the article: My name is actually Larry Walter, not Larry Williams. No harm done.
Second, I’d like to address some of the claims made by the mayor:
The Planning Commission (PC) was described as sending out an “anti-business” message. The PC I knew cared a great deal about the viability of our businesses and communities. We didn’t always agree with, nor were we necessarily “in sync” with, other departments, but that was not our charge. The purpose of the PC is to offer advice which would enhance Rutland City’s ability to attract and retain taxpaying citizens and business owners.
There was “a lack of communication” between the PC and the city government. To the contrary, we worked with a Board of Aldermen liaison during the whole time I was on the board. Our meetings were often attended by Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy along with other members of the Board of Aldermen. The PC attended aldermen meetings when issues relevant to our work were being discussed. All of our meetings were announced and fully open to the public.
The PC “made things hard to get done.” Sorry, but I never considered measuring signs or researching other town ordinances as being obstructive to Rutland City’s governmental efforts. Again, the PC is advisory in nature only.
Getting to the point, the primary reason I resigned was not due to the mayor’s purge.
First, some background: The PC had worked on a rewrite of the sign ordinance for over two years, and the mayor is right, this was on our own initiative. The old ordinance was outdated and difficult to enforce. With a constant eye on Rutland City’s blue-collar background, we made a real effort to analyze the current sign ordinance and compare it to other towns of similar nature.
In a nutshell, Rutland’s old ordinance allowed freestanding signs up to 250 square feet in areas with no height limits. There are some signs in the city that approach the size limit, with one actually going over a bit. Frankly, there are portions of North and South Main, along with Woodstock Avenue, which approach the cluttered equivalent of a Las Vegas strip. No wonder out-of-towners criticize our city’s appearance! In contrast, South Burlington, Bennington, Williston and Barre set the maximum sign size at 32 square feet or less. For some perspective, that’s the size of a 4-foot by 8-foot sheet of plywood. Not exactly puny. The maximum height allowances for the same towns ranged from 8 feet to 15 feet.
Using these dimensions as a template, combined with recommendations from the International Municipal Lawyers Association (IMLA) to allow for as much sign ‘free speech’ as possible, we formulated recommendations, which would bring our city more in agreement with other towns in Vermont. The PC recommended a maximum free-standing sign size of 32 square feet (sound familiar?) and a maximum height of around 12 feet. We recommended changes in lighting as well, including a slow phase-out of internally lit signs and electronic message boards with an emphasis on effective-while-attractive externally-lit signs.
All of these recommendations were formatted with the understanding that people increasingly tend to find businesses by following GPS-generated smartphone directions which literally take you to the doorstep. Perhaps local businesses should be asking new customers whether they made their way to the doorstep based on the web or on that sign out front. I would strongly suspect the advertising or 'turn-here' values of a large sign are becoming less and less relevant. Once a smartphone is in navigation mode, I would argue that strategically-placed signs, which are smaller and more alike in size, are actually more recognizable from the street.
Here’s the rub. The current version of the sign ordinance, due for adoption around April 17, has taken the PC-recommended version and watered it down, for most purposes, to allow the prevalent sign environment to remain unchanged. The new maximum size of 75 square feet is greater than the vast majority of signs already on the street. As a result, most businesses will not have to downsize their signs, even if the business changes hands.
Under the Section XII "Grandfather Clause," "nonconforming signs shall be allowed to persist unless and until they are significantly altered.” This section goes on to define “significant alteration” as not occurring as long as sign size, location and primary content (a major change in the wording) occurs. Encouragingly, after Jan. 1, 2023, signs that are too tall or too big and that have been "significantly altered" will need to follow the newer requirements.
However, as long as there’s no change in ownership and you take care of your sign, including existing makeup and lighting, current businesses that are out of conformance will be allowed to retain their same really big, really tall sign in perpetuity.
To complete the dismantlement of the original PC recommendations, there were other exceptions included to allow the continued use of electronic sign boards and internally lit signs along such places as Woodstock Avenue, Strongs Avenue, West Street and Main Street. These exemptions will actually allow further expansion of our increasingly electronic/video landscape. So much for enjoying our business-friendly, mountainous backgrounds while navigating the routes 4 and 7 Reno-inspired sign jungles. For better or worse, a majority of our leaders seem to prefer an increasingly divergent path for Rutland City.
In conclusion, the Board of Aldermen managed to warp a carefully thought-out list of long-term recommendations into what amounts to little or no change in the sign landscape within Rutland City limits. For me, this begged the question: Why did we spend all of that time measuring, researching, comparing, drafting, presenting and editing only to end up with a better-written version of ‘just leave it the way it is.'
Personally, more of my time spent picking up trash in downtown Rutland will at least yield a tangible outcome, and I will no longer be making things "hard to get done." Wave if you see me. I'll have a white bucket and a trash picker.
Larry Walter lives in Rutland.
