Dear Board of Highway Commissioners:
As you know, Rutland City once again has a chance to enter the 21st century and adopt Road Safety Projects (RSPs) on both North Main and Woodstock Avenue. This project would convert the existing four-lane configuration to a three-lane design comprised of two traffic lanes with a center turn-lane and two bicycle lanes. Several Vermont towns and cities have successfully adopted RSPs, including West Rutland, Montpelier and Barre (Route 302), and Burlington (North Avenue).
During the July 25 VAOT public information meeting at Rutland City Hall, several questions were raised as per the viability of establishing RSTs on North Main and especially on Woodstock Avenue.
1. Won’t a lane reduction near the high school exacerbate the traffic problem at Rutland HS? The recent Burlington North Avenue RST has a lot in common with Woodstock Avenue, given that it passes a middle school and a high school. They were able to address anticipated backups in traffic by instituting “turn pockets” to allow cars to check up without slowing through-traffic. This is the same way we addressed the problem during the trial period, nine years ago and it actually decreased congestion from the four-lane design. We should also remember that the RHS student population has dropped from approximately 900 to 730 at present. With a safe means of approaching the school via bicycle or on foot, I’d suspect that more kids would skip the car just to travel one or two miles.
2. Won’t it be harder for emergency vehicles to get through an RSP? I have emailed a copy of a July 28, 2017, memo from Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke now-Burlington DPW Director Chapin Spencer in which the chief writes “I have spoken to our staff … and am pleased to report that the current configuration (RSP) works very well.” Brandon Kipp, the VAOT Rutland project manager, confirmed that the RSP design provides more room for emergency vehicles. It’s time to bury this myth and move on.
3. The project would increase use of peripheral streets to avoid Woodstock Avenue. This was disproven during the trial period with traffic counters on key shortcuts like North Street Extension, Killington Avenue and Temple Street. GPS applications have been sending people through neighborhoods for 20 years.
4. Turning left onto an RST would be more difficult. This is untrue. Drivers only need to cross one lane to access the central turn lane. Then you simply wait for the other lane to clear.
5. Doesn’t Woodstock Avenue have too many curb cuts for this to work? Fact: The more curb cuts, the more dangerous it is to bike on a sidewalk. It’s hard to remember to check the sidewalk before crossing it from a driveway. Fact: It is almost twice as safe to ride in a bike lane as on a sidewalk. The traffic sees you and has more respect for your position within the traffic. The traffic will also be much further from your left shoulder.
6. Will businesses suffer if we adopt an RST? Slower traffic means people will have a much better chance of seeing your sign. Drivers will also have a much better chance of seeing a pedestrian nearing your driveway.
7. Why not just convert Harrington Avenue to an RST? This would be nice if you’re biking to RHS or to the hospital, but it in no way would replace an RST on Woodstock Avenue. Even though North Main seems to be getting all of the attention, Woodstock Avenue is perfectly suited to an RST conversion, precisely because there are several businesses and a school.
8. Should we have a separate meeting just for business owners? In my opinion, there was way too much credence given to a handful of proprietors who objected to the RST design nine years ago. Rutlanders who wish to safely walk or bike to businesses along these two roads are not in the “minority,” as earlier claimed.
RSTs are all about safety for all current or future Rutlanders, whether you’re driving, walking or biking.
RSTs greatly reduce same-direction sideswipe and broadside crashes which are common to a four-lane design. North Avenue in Burlington reported nearly a 50% reduction in these crash types.
We have a very simple choice: Either we accept another 10 years of 1950s car-centric madness or we adopt RST on both North Main Street and Woodstock Avenue. Heck, even Jeff Wennberg remarked that the last trial period worked better than he had expected, before promptly voting it down.
I hope that our new mayor, who professes to be “data driven,” realizes that he will stand to gain a lot more votes than any he’d lose for making Rutland City, healthier, safer, prettier and frankly, more fun to live in.
Larry Walter lives in Rutland.