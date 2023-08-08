Dear Board of Highway Commissioners:

As you know, Rutland City once again has a chance to enter the 21st century and adopt Road Safety Projects (RSPs) on both North Main and Woodstock Avenue. This project would convert the existing four-lane configuration to a three-lane design comprised of two traffic lanes with a center turn-lane and two bicycle lanes. Several Vermont towns and cities have successfully adopted RSPs, including West Rutland, Montpelier and Barre (Route 302), and Burlington (North Avenue).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0