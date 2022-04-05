This is in response to John McClaughry’s March 25 commentary “Is the electric vehicle for you?”
McClaughry correctly cites the “Menace of Climate Change” and the resultant need to subsidize E-vehicles (EVs) “so that low-income or disadvantaged people can afford one.” For some reason, he gets off-subject by pointing out “hidden taxes” within Vermont House Bill (H.715 Clean Heat Standard). H.715 covers home heating oil not subsidizing EVs.
How about “taxpayer-subsidized” EVs? The International Renewable Energy Agency tracked some $634 billion in U.S. energy subsidies in 2020 and found about 70% went to fossil fuels, with 20% to renewable power generation.
EV owners don’t suffer from “range anxiety” as virtually all EVs provide touch-screen maps with available charging stations shown thereon. After driving for five hours, most would welcome a break, anyway. Addressing said “charging time trauma,” the other day, I spoke with a fellow who was charging his Tesla. It took 18 minutes to charge from 20% to 80% for $15. He was not stressed out. Power outage? EVs can even be used as a home-backup power source or for on-the-job power-tool use.
McClaughry raised valid concerns over rare metals coming from foreign countries. Battery technologies are advancing at a rapid pace. New-generation lithium-sulfur batteries, when compared to lithium-ion batteries, promise to be efficient between 22°F and 140°F, cheaper, lighter, far safer, faster charging, capable of over 1,400 cycles and 3 to 4 times higher in storage capacity. The latter will allow common ranges of up to 600 miles, or more. They will also eliminate the need for cobalt, nickel and manganese, being replaced by sulfur, a very abundant mineral. Virtually all of the raw materials could come from North American sources. It should be known that the amount of copper needed for a conventional car is 18-49 pounds while an EV needs about 814 pounds. At least, we have the option of controlling the mining and recycling operations between our shores. The USA currently ranks fourth in the world in copper production.
McClaughry refers to a “costly profusion of charging stations.” When Henry Ford’s Model T was introduced in 1908, pavement and fueling stations were pretty scarce. But the popularity of this new contraption drove a new infrastructure. With an expected 22 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads by 2030, it is projected that an annual installation of 60,000 charging ports will be needed for the next nine years. That’s an ambitious goal but, in like manner, demand will drive supply.
Are EV charging stations really that expensive, as McClaughry infers? The average petrol-based fuel dispenser runs around $2,500-$3,000. Then add in three or more double-walled 12,000-gallon fiberglass fuel tanks ($25-$30K each) and up to $250K for excavation and possible cleanup costs. This isn’t even considering loss of income while your convenience store parking lot mimics an open pit mine. In comparison, the cost of installing a Level II EV charger is around $6K while a Level III (DC, Fast-Charging) unit costs $10-$40K.
McClaughry rightly points out the exemption from motor-fuel taxes for EV owners. They should pay their fair share towards road maintenance. A good proposal on the table would be to levy a cost-per-mile-driven within Vermont. This figure would be supplied by an EV-installed GPS device that would only measure in-state mileage.
McClaughry also seems to be concerned with only a 15-year battery life and an expected $12,000 replacement cost. Assuming your car hasn’t already rusted out, he’s right on the cost. Replacing an 88 kWh Li-ion battery pack at $132 per kWh works out to $11,616. What he’s leaving out is that lithium-based battery costs are coming down by about 10% per year. More on batteries later.
As far as training technicians to work on EVs, if anything, it should be easier. EVs have around 20 moving engine parts while a typical internal combustion engine has around 200 (McNally Institute, July 2, 2021). It should be noted that 59-62% of electricity taken from the grid (or your roof) goes to turning the wheels of an EV. Gas-powered vehicles only utilize about 17-21% of the fuel for the same result. The energy-use efficiency advantage of an EV is even more pronounced when driving short distances as, unlike a gas-powered vehicle, it will reach maximum efficiency almost immediately. Motorized trips for USA drivers average less than 10 miles in length (statista.com).
A final stab at “enviros” is asserted when McClaughry skeptically states “reducing gasoline and diesel fuel emissions that may contribute to holding the increase of global average temperature to 1 degree C by the end of the century.” The 2021 UNEP Emission Gap Report estimates “total global emissions will need to fall to approximately net zero by mid-century, in order to have a reasonable chance of limited global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.” The effects of global climate change are already costing our nation’s state and local economies over a billion dollars per year in additional damages. Why is this? According to the Environmental Defense Fund, “since 1980, the United States has seen a four-fold increase in the annual number of severe weather disasters, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other events.”
Finally, I agree with McClaughry that buying an EV does not make one “green.” The “enviros” I know have three common traits: a sincere concern for future generations; a common interest in reducing their energy footprint; and a faith in the ability of mankind to change our course before we render our planet uninhabitable.
The Ethan Allen Institute has consistently pushed messages relating to global climate change including: Vermont is too insignificant to make a difference; it’s too expensive to even try; and environmentalists are unrealistic.
Considering EAI’s history of suspiciously oil-friendly messaging, can they really, as McClaughry said of environmentalists ”feel good about their virtuous selves?” The science-driven reality is, unless we move decisively within the next eight or 10 years, future generations will rightfully blame us for our short-sightedness.
Larry Walter lives in Rutland.
