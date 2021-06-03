The 2021 Legislature has adjourned from a unique session. All of our business was conducted virtually and the state saw a vast infusion of federal aid dollars flow in during 2020 and 2021 as result of the global pandemic. We took this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make thoughtful, high-impact investments during the next several years that advance priorities for our future and accelerate recovery in every corner of the state. Our goal has been to create a strong, vibrant state where all Vermonters can thrive.
In the spring of 2020, Vermont received $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) relief. These dollars provided relief for Vermonters in desperate need, their families, their communities and local businesses in all 14 counties. These dollars were also key to stabilizing critical systems in the areas of health care, human services and child care.
Two interactive dashboards show how the $1.25 billion in CARES relief has been allocated and spent so far. Both have interactive graphics to allow the user to display different views or to filter data to display specific elements. If you're interested, take a look at this link provided by the Vermont Department of Finance and Management.
Spring 2021 brought Vermont $1.052 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and once again, the Legislature is focused on leaving no one behind.
This investment is apparent in the amounts of ARPA funding allocated in the FY22 state budget, a total of $599.2 million. The FY22 budget, totaling $7.35 billion, and American Rescue Plan Act investments prioritize:
— Strengthening systems and services that increase mental/physical health and social well-being.
— Expanding broadband and connectivity to facilitate remote work, telehealth, online learning and small business creation.
— Investing in child care to increase access, affordability and quality for working families, and wages for early learning professionals.
— Increasing affordable housing stock for low- and middle-income Vermonters; transitioning homeless Vermonters to permanent housing with services.
— Addressing climate change by curbing emissions, electrifying transportation and weatherizing more homes.
— Investing in higher education and workforce development to prepare Vermonters for 21st-century jobs within the state.
— Advancing clean water and the health of our lakes, rivers, wetlands, groundwater and drinking water systems to ensure a toxics-free environment that protects our natural resources.
— Centering racial and social equity in our investments; dismantling structural inequities impacting BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, people with disabilities, new Americans and vulnerable Vermonters that limit economic opportunity and mobility.
We intentionally did not allocate all of the ARPA funds. About $500 million remains that we want to invest wisely in ways that have the greatest impact and will directly benefit Vermonters. The budget includes language describing a community-based engagement process to solicit from Vermonters their thoughts for investing in the future of our state. Outreach this summer and fall will include public-input events, which do not rely on public hearings or online options. Vermonters’ recommendations will then be reported to the requisite legislative committees for budget and policy development beginning in January 2022. The speaker of the House and the president pro tem of the Senate will lead this process. The general areas will include the following: Health and Well-being, Workforce Development, Business Supports, Housing Initiatives, Broadband Development, Climate Change Mitigation and Clean Water Initiatives.
This is an unprecedented opportunity to have a voice in creating the future. We encourage you to participate.
Rep. Tommy Walz
Rep. Peter Anthony
