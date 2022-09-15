Doing genealogical research, we might discover when and where our distant ancestors were born, when and where they died, and the same for their spouses and children. I want to know much more. What did they do for a living? What kind of life experiences did they have? Most often, I can find nothing that tells me truly personal details and what led to me.

I know a fair amount about my great-grandfather Walz: the usual birth and death info, where he lived, how he earned a living, whom he married. Since he died before I was born, I could not know him personally, but I did know two of his sons: my grandfather and one of his brothers. They were both hard-working, successful men who also happened to be nice people and from that, I’m guessing they grew up in a warm and supportive household. That’s nice to know.

