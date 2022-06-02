The excuses we hear for not changing our gun situation in the U.S. remind me of one of my favorite sandwiches as a kid. It was simple in concept and in practice. Take two slices of white bread, slather on a good layer of mayonnaise. Slap on two or three slices of bologna, squeeze it all together and take a big bite. Yes, a bologna sandwich.
Let’s look at the sandwich ingredients gun reform deniers offer us.
“It’s too early.” Is there really a wrong time to talk about preventing wanton bloodshed? Columbine happened in 1999. Is it still too early?
“You have our thoughts and prayers.” If you can perform a miracle with your prayers and bring the dead back to life, this act would be helpful. I’m sure the survivors would rather have their loved ones than your thoughts. Let’s do some thinking before the next mass shooting, rather than afterwards.
“New gun laws are pointless because criminals will break them.” This statement sounds logical until you lift the lid and peek inside. If you follow the logic, it means we should have no laws whatsoever. There are people who always exceed the speed limit. Should we then have no speeding laws? No laws against assault? Is robbing a bank OK?
Criminal law accomplishes two goals: 1) it defines behavior society finds unacceptable and 2) it defines consequences for those who choose to engage in that behavior. We need criminal law precisely because there are people who will not comply.
“The Second Amendment guarantees our right to own firearms.” No right conferred in the Constitution is absolute. There are limits on the freedoms of speech, to assemble, to practice your religion, etc. Plus, the framers did not know about a firearm designed to kill dozens of people within a few minutes. There are good reasons why private citizens are not allowed to own functioning howitzers or automatic firearms.
“It’s a mental health issue, not a gun issue.” What if the person in crisis did not have access to a deadly weapon? Which one would you rather face: a disturbed person with an assault rifle or one without?
“Talking about the shooting incidents politicizes them.” Not talking about them is a political act deftly used by status quo supporters to stifle debate. As with the opioid crisis, we have to talk about guns and go beyond talk to action.
“We should ‘harden’ the schools and arm school staff.” Schools must have security measures in place, but we should not turn them into fortresses. As an ex-teacher, I shudder at the thought of armed staff roaming the halls or leaving a gun in an unlocked drawer. Further, statistics are clear: The more weapons present leads to a higher incidence of gun violence, not less.
“It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun.” Some parents in Uvalde, Texas, might have a quibble with that argument. There was an incident in Dallas in which police responded to a shooting, found several armed people on the scene, and had to take time to sort out which one was the perpetrator. It would be much simpler if the bad guy did not have a gun.
“We need our guns to protect ourselves from government.” First, the best way to deal with government is to participate and vote. Second, your chances of besting the 82nd Airborne or Seal Team Six are slim.
Each year, we lose more Americans to gun deaths than those lost in combat during the entire Korean War. As of this writing, there have already been 27 school shootings in 2022.
There is no universe in which those numbers, or the arguments against reform, make sense.
Ask your candidates where they stand on gun issues. If you see them reaching for the white bread, mayonnaise and any of the other ingredients above, get ready to be fed more baloney.
Don’t bite. Speak up and vote for meaningful change.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
