No society could function if all its members had the absolute freedom to do whatever they wish regardless of its effect on others. We cannot act as we please when it results in harm to others. My right to throw a punch ends at the tip of your nose and with your right not to be assaulted. I am not free to turn my backyard into a nuclear waste dump. You are not free to march through a residential area thumping on a bass drum at 2 a.m.
We Americans are fortunate to have a set of documents that helped found and define our nation and deal with our rights. The Declaration of Independence rejected the arbitrary rule of a distant king and asserted our right to govern ourselves. The Constitution is a roadmap about how to govern ourselves and the Bill of Rights enumerates specific freedoms we should all equally enjoy. We have it in writing.
That does not mean determining the limits of freedom is always easy. No right is absolute, and defining the limits can be tricky and controversial. Then there are people who ignore the law for their own benefit or to intentionally harm others. That is why we have lawmakers, courts to interpret and apply law, and systems to enforce the laws.
The systems have to be flexible because the world changes. How we live, work and play in 2022 is very different from how Americans did those things in 1776. Slavery was an accepted institution when the country was founded. It took a bloody war and the 13th Amendment to make it go away. We now all agree slavery is an abomination but even with its abolishment more than 150 years behind us, we are still dealing with slavery’s residue in race relations and civil rights. For centuries, we denied a group of people their freedom and rights and even their basic humanity. We cannot forget that, under Jim Crow, Blacks were lynched for the “crime” of voting. It is a permanent stain on our history that continues to harm us all.
There are still some among us who want to restrict and/or deny the rights and freedoms of others. Among other things, they believe:
— Their right to bear any sort of arms whatsoever, anywhere they please, takes precedence over your child’s right not to be gunned down in school.
— The freedom to marry the person you love does not apply to LGBTQ people.
— They have the right to reject a mandate to wear a mask during a pandemic that has killed over a million Americans, yet insist a woman be forced to give birth regardless of the circumstances of her pregnancy.
— Not all citizens deserve easy access to a ballot.
— Certain people born in the U.S. should be denied citizenship.
— Their religious beliefs can be imposed on others.
— They have the right to control what you read.
They do not believe in the very underpinning of our democracy: that all men and women are created equal and should be treated equally under the law. Beyond the legalese, they do not believe or practice that we are all brothers and sisters and that we do better when we look out for one another. They are OK with denying rights to people with a different skin color, who practice a different religion, who were born in a different place, or fall in love differently.
Make sure you vote in November. And when you do vote, consider what each candidate is offering: respect for, and equal treatment of, everyone, or some sort of division that makes some people less equal.
Above all, vote to protect the freedoms we have and to preserve our democracy.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
