No society could function if all its members had the absolute freedom to do whatever they wish regardless of its effect on others. We cannot act as we please when it results in harm to others. My right to throw a punch ends at the tip of your nose and with your right not to be assaulted. I am not free to turn my backyard into a nuclear waste dump. You are not free to march through a residential area thumping on a bass drum at 2 a.m.

We Americans are fortunate to have a set of documents that helped found and define our nation and deal with our rights. The Declaration of Independence rejected the arbitrary rule of a distant king and asserted our right to govern ourselves. The Constitution is a roadmap about how to govern ourselves and the Bill of Rights enumerates specific freedoms we should all equally enjoy. We have it in writing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.