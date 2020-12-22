The current proposal to eliminate several programs at UVM is not only bad academic policy, neither does it make economic sense. As a geologist who has spent nearly 50 years studying Vermont geology, I am obviously upset by the proposal to close the geology programs. Geology at UVM has its roots in the early-19th century and is among the oldest programs in New England. As a native Vermonter, however, I am baffled that the flagship university in Vermont, which prides itself on environmental progressiveness and flouts its historical character, would close programs such as geology and historic preservation that contribute so much to those efforts.
Furthermore, as a professor who has been through many budget crises at other colleges, I am confused by the claim that this is a budget-cutting move. Closing programs with enrolled students can indeed result in long-term budget savings, but the current budget crisis at UVM and schools across the country is a short-term problem caused by COVID-19 effects — the budget crisis won’t last long enough to be affected by any savings from these proposed program closures. Additionally, most of the programs slated for closure are programs with low overhead or are add-ons to other programs and will not save significant money even in the long-term.
Program closure is a regressive approach to budget crises, and one that negatively affects the university’s future since students choose colleges largely based on the breadth of interesting offerings. More progressive schools are either dipping into their endowments, knowing that this budget crisis will pass relatively quickly, or are looking at short term solutions, including short-term pay cuts and temporarily deferred maintenance. One school in Virginia instituted progressive pay cuts ranging from 20% for top administrators down to 2% for lower paid faculty and 0% for the lowest paid staff. That sounds more like what I would expect in a politically progressive place like Vermont, especially if those pay cuts could be structured as temporary deferrals of income for faculty and staff, rather than true pay cuts.
So, as the board of trustees considers these proposals by the UVM administration, we will see just how imaginative and progressive UVM really is. Does it really reflect modern Vermont values? Or is it rooted in the traditional business-model thinking that has led to the decline of so many iconic American businesses and, when applied in academe, the decline of many storied academic institutions.
Paul Washington lives in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania, formerly of Weybridge.
