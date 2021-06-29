“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Government, re instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Reading the well-known words just before July 4th, I even now feel a pride. I was brought up in a religious family which valued equality. Most of the world’s major religions have a form of the Golden Rule, which strongly implies the importance of equity. Of course, the Golden Rule was only proclaimed by religiously inspired folks thousands of years ago, not in power, expressing their hopes for equity even though it was seldom, if ever, a reality for them.
Also, I know well even in our own Declaration of Independence that women, slaves and the Indigenous were not included, but I still could conclude this Declaration was a great step forward. The Declaration has, in my long life, inspired leaders like Franklin Roosevelt to advocates like Martin Luther King Jr. Further, in my life, I personally experienced directly the common sacrifices peoples made during World War II and I sensed relative equality during the ‘40s and ‘50s.
More recently, my feelings are shifting from pride to shame. Every year, even though some political leaders bemoan the increasing inequality, more ignore the subject and even take actions to increase inequality of income. Inequality of income and power has increased under both parties’ control of power.
My internet research tells me there are about 12 million millionaires, contrasted by about 38 million living below the poverty, an obscene fact in a country with our Declaration of Independence and our wealth. The incomes of the wealthy have gone higher in this pandemic. It’s a sad commentary people call Senator Warren’s proposed 2% tax on the wealthy, a radical idea. Well, the Declaration is a radical proposal. One of the first items in President’s Biden’s infrastructure package to be conceded was to drop his proposal for increased taxes on the wealthy. What’s new? I have deep fears we’ve passed the point of no return to greater equality.
I often write opinion pieces on the climate emergency. I will close this opinion piece noting that it is the wealthy nations and wealthy individuals in all nations who are most responsible for increased carbon emissions. Re-distribution of wealth will have to be part of the solution. How about a maximum wage or income, as well as a viable minimum wage. During this upcoming holiday weekend, let all of us read deeply and take seriously our Declaration of Independence’s call for equity.
Harris Webster is a retired teacher and live in Montpelier.
