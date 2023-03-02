I am thankful for the many people around the world, from most scientists to many political leaders and to many more ordinary citizens than we think, who believe there are many significant threats to the Earth’s ecosystems, especially that from the rapidly-rising carbon emissions in our atmosphere. These threats pose what many people call an existential threat to life’s existence on Earth. However, I am also worried that almost all our political leaders and too many ordinary citizens underestimate and/or oversimplify that threat, even President Joe Biden.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m a Biden supporter and have been way back to 2008. I am so grateful and relieved he defeated the former president who, at best, diminished, if not sabotaged, efforts to reduce those emissions. I thought his State of the Union speech was pretty good and have no problem with him focusing on his accomplishments and hopes. Despite the fact the Inflation Reduction Act allocates huge sums of money for industrial solutions to the climate crisis, I still believe Biden, along with most political leaders, falls short in dealing with the serious deterioration of the Earth’s ecosystem, manifested most clearly in damage to our Earth’s atmosphere resulting in severe climate change.
First, the relatively very limited time President Biden allotted to the climate challenge, sends a message to Americans that climate change policies are not front and central. Secondly, I found part of the speech lacked the moving rhetoric even of other parts of the speech. Remember JFK’s "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Or Bobby Kennedy’s speech at the University of Kansas when he said "Too much and for too long, we seem to have surrendered personal excellence and community values in the mere accumulation of materials things." Thirdly, there were no individuals, perhaps wonderfully climate-active youth, in the attendees pointed out by the president to highlight climate activism during his speech.
There was too much obviously political rhetoric that you all will be better off because of my programs bringing well-paying jobs. I lived during World War II where sacrifice also was called for by our leaders to help deal with an almost existential problem. Today’s politicians focus too much on promises for the next election and don't think long term.
There was no real analysis of why these horrific affects are occurring. The fact is, rich nations and rich individuals are primarily responsible for the increases in carbon emissions. The welcomed call for increased taxes on the rich was appropriate, but I wonder if that is just another nonserious proposal for political advantage rather than a serious way to reduce emissions.
Even more, the results of industrialism have always been both positive and negative, but only the former acknowledged. As Herman Daly, recently deceased ecological economist, noted, the negative results of uneconomic growth such as pollution are growing faster than the benefits. All of us, including political leaders, should be aware of, and communicate that, excessive industrialism in our lifetime has been the main cause of the climate crisis and the glorification of economic growth and consumption must be acknowledged as a major cause, as well as the fact there are industrial technological means to reduce emissions. I’m not naïve enough to believe industrialism and the excessive desire to consume won’t be around in the future, but just that industrialism’s real dangers should be acknowledged, dealt with, and a future of sustainable and more spiritual goals be actively pursued in themselves as an important means to combat climate change.
Finally, I didn’t hear President Biden express any concern for the harms to our Earth’s ability to sustain life or any praise for our Earth’s ecological system. I believe all sort of leaders, political, economic, religious, community and others, properly advocating for the Earth could mobilize a mass movement to modify or counterbalance the current self/selfish concern with more economic growth, which, in effect, is just turning out to be more stuff for the wealthy or powerful. We need reincarnations of Robert Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Martin Luther King Jr., or Greta Thunberg and other youth growing up or just anybody who has the insights, courage and talents to enumerate how society can really combat the existential threats we face and at the same produce a more satisfactory society.
Harris Webster is a board member of Vermont Interfaith Power and Light and lives in Montpelier.
