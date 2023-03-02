I am thankful for the many people around the world, from most scientists to many political leaders and to many more ordinary citizens than we think, who believe there are many significant threats to the Earth’s ecosystems, especially that from the rapidly-rising carbon emissions in our atmosphere. These threats pose what many people call an existential threat to life’s existence on Earth. However, I am also worried that almost all our political leaders and too many ordinary citizens underestimate and/or oversimplify that threat, even President Joe Biden.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m a Biden supporter and have been way back to 2008. I am so grateful and relieved he defeated the former president who, at best, diminished, if not sabotaged, efforts to reduce those emissions. I thought his State of the Union speech was pretty good and have no problem with him focusing on his accomplishments and hopes. Despite the fact the Inflation Reduction Act allocates huge sums of money for industrial solutions to the climate crisis, I still believe Biden, along with most political leaders, falls short in dealing with the serious deterioration of the Earth’s ecosystem, manifested most clearly in damage to our Earth’s atmosphere resulting in severe climate change.

