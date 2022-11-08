Sorry, readers, I presume you, like me, are sick and tired of the 2022 election from being over-exposed to the mass media analysis, figuring out the meaning of the polls, receiving endless requests for money, as well as feeling hopes and worries about the results, and looking ahead with dread to specific post-election analysis — so why write a letter to an editor presenting one observation about these 2022 midterms?
Recently in my life, I have been reading, thinking and writing a lot about the climate crisis. This crisis is one of the first and maybe the most serious of many results (loss of soils, biodiversity, pollution of water sources, etc.) of the Industrial Age harming Earth’s ecological system. Of course, that age produced great wealth for some of us, as well as great "filth" for many.
I did hear and approve of a few politicians in advocating some industrial solutions for the climate crisis, such as for expanded wind and solar power. However, perhaps because the polls did not mention climate disruptions as a major worry and thus implied most people assumed a healthy human economic system is more important than a healthy Earth’s ecological system, politicians neglected these issues in their 2022 campaigns. Politicians and the general public rightly have called for immediate aid to relieve the harmful results of climate disruptions in the short term but still stress efficiency and economic growth in future economies in the long term, often at the expense of resilience and a steady state economy (e.g., short-term global supply chains rather than long-term storage of more local essentials).
I believe, in future elections, we need more politicians articulating long-term visions of protecting Earth’s ecological systems as the best way to protect our short-term economic needs. There are millions of us who are lovers of nature, gardeners, hikers and other lovers of Earth’s amazing ways of supporting all form of life who would vote for you if you articulated such visions (and who realize no one person or Congress can end inflation).
Harris Webster lives in Montpelier.
