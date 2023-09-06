In these days dealing with the flooding in Vermont and so many other crises around the world, no doubt accentuated by a warming climate, one cannot help but be impressed by the people in the communities affected to immediately respond to obvious needs and even the community examining ways to rebuild to be more resilient and resistant to future challenges.
As a senior born in the Great Depression, though not very helpful myself in the immediate crisis, I am very thankful and even somewhat hopeful our communities eventually can be equally helpful in limiting future global warming somewhat. I am also extremely thankful for many scientists’ studies illustrating the nature and complexity of the climate change and alerting the world to what has happened so rapidly, what is still happening, and future realistic scenarios.
As a retired secondary social studies teacher, I am very aware all global societies will need to change current societal practices to somewhat limit carbon emissions, a challenge fully as complex and difficult as the scientists’ challenge of understanding the background of the current climate disruption. In the remaining paragraphs, I will attempt to focus on one way to do so.
One indisputable truth: The wealthy, both nations and individuals, are responsible for the vast majority of the increased emissions causing global warming. Lucas Chancel and Thomas Piketty state more fully this basic truth, “There is a fundamental problem in the contemporary discussion of climate policy: it rarely acknowledges inequality. Poorer households which are low CO2 emitters rightly anticipate that climate policies will limit their purchasing power. In response, policy makers fear a political backlash should they demand faster climate action. The problem with this vicious circle is that it has lost us time. The good news is that we can fix it. … it is time for us to acknowledge that there cannot be deep decarbonization without profound redistribution of income and wealth.”
There are varieties of effective policies to do this, but I have not observed, political, media and corporate leaders even mentioning effective redistribution of wealth as an efficient way of reducing carbon emissions. I do not even recall our Bernie Sanders, America’s most well-known and articulate redistribution advocate, noting the positive and even essential role redistribution could play in fighting climate warming.
Here are a few facts to back up Chancel’s and Piketty’s generalizations. In 2021, the average human being emitted about 6.5 tons of carbon. The top 10% emit about 30 tons while the poorest 50% emit 1.5 tons. The GINI Ratio, which measures inequality, is 0.485 for the U.S., the highest in 50 years. Dianne Dumanoski notes in her 2009 classic, “The End of the Long Summer,” that, during the previous generation, the top 20% of the world were 30 times richer, but in 2009, they are 78 times richer than the poorest. She also notes even though the number of rich has grown, the number of poor has grown twice as fast. Most of us understand that many problems of society increase as inequality increases. I must throw in my feeling that our Declaration of Independence words — all people are created equal, that they are endowed with certain unalienable rights, that among these life, liberty and a pursuit of happiness, that to secure these rights governments were instituted — are a sham in realty.
As someone who lived during the Depression and World War II crises, I try to be hopeful that many if not most people will eventually acknowledge and deal with the crises Earth’s air, waters and land are facing today and come together as a community of equals as central Vermont recently did to deal with flooding. I try to be hopeful that many if not most of us will wake up to the evils of inequality, the injustice and damage it leads to, and reestablish the ideals and promises highlighted in our declaration. As a retired teacher, I am hopeful that most young folks will act and become leaders of the unified communities our troubled world needs.
Harris Webster is on the board of Vermont Interfaith Power and Light and lives in Montpelier.