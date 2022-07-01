I imagine I am like many Times Argus readers, both overwhelmed and deeply disturbed by recent major news stories: Ukraine; COVID; gun violence; the Jan. 6 Insurrection; ending Roe v Wade; and most alarming to me, the increasing divisiveness and the seemingly lack of any fundamental common values on so many issues in American life.
However, I am refusing to write one more pessimistic commentary on today’s world, especially in this pre-July Fourth period when we celebrate the adoption of our full-of-wonder Declaration of Independence.
In the above list of problematic issues facing America today, I didn’t include the one I believe is the most serious: the “climate crisis” or I would describe it as the crisis threatening Mother Earth’s ability to sustain life on our planet. I hope that I, you, the experts, our leaders and media do more to mitigate this challenge, but as I just said, that is not my goal with this commentary, but to look at the positives.
First, I do see increasingly less divisiveness between climate crisis believers and climate crisis deniers. I can’t imagine the latter pouring into D.C. and confronting climate crisis affirmers. And I believe that trend will continue and strengthen. Small optimistic potatoes, I admit, but let’s start out small.
Next, I have heard on TV and have read online various poll results I find satisfying. The results ranged from a 54% majority to an 80% majority saying they would be willing to make a lot or some changes to how they live and work to help avoid the worst consequences of climate change. Congratulations, ordinary Americans, especially considering no U.S. political leaders call on people to make significant sacrifices for this purpose, but tend only to promise to provide jobs and subsidies if people do so.
I have some optimism these days based on the growth of meditation groups, spiritual movements, religious organizations and environmentalists who stress non-material truths. These folks value the Creation and the Golden Rule and are worried about the worship of Mammon. They join together to support others also worried about this unique historical time. Recently, I participated in two Zoom conferences featuring Joanna Macy viewed by close to 1,000 participants deeply concerned and musing about the climate crisis.
I am fortunate to have many local friends, gardeners and nature lovers in central Vermont who truly and ultimately value, should I say worship, the Earth’s ability to sustain life. I have walked the streets of Montpelier for over 25 years and each year, I find more and more folks revising their lawn designs to capture carbon and enrich the soils around their homes reflecting more and more central Vermonters are looking at the Earth not as a source to be mined or exploited, but as a gift to be thankful for, loved and regenerated.
I am thankful for the re-emergence of the wisdom of Indigenous cultures which survived hundreds of thousands of years. I am thankful so many people are reading Robin Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass.” There are a fair number of local organizations who acknowledge we are living on the land of the Western Abenaki. I hope we also adopt Indigenous gratefulness for, and love of, the land.
I did not expect to write a paragraph that I see signs of hope the U.S. might be able to reduce or even eliminate growing inequality. I know rich individuals and rich nations have caused most of the increase not only of carbon emissions but the increased consumption leading to other ways industrialism has severely damaged Earth’s ability to sustain life. The tremendous increase in inequality since 1980 has seemed to be irreversible even to this optimist. But then I read another book, Thomas Piketty’s “Brief History Equality” documenting the significant increases in equality between 1914 and 1980. The larger increase in expenditures and subsequent improvements in public education, health care and social services accompanying very progressive taxes on income and inheritance over this period produced significant reductions in inequality. If it happened once, it can happen again. I’m hopeful the U.S. will soon make permanent the direct payment for children which did reduce poverty and inequality, etc.
I want to end my trying to be hopeful and optimistic by praising and doing some interpretations of our marvelous Declaration of Independence. (I know it has flaws and weaknesses like all individuals, institutions and gods do, but let’s not forget its strengths.)
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal (despite all people being unique. As many Indigenous and some modern traditions note, the evils of humanity occur when one feels and acts superior to another individual or group, as well as when one feels and acts inferior to another individual or group.) that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life (each human life or other forms of life have been sustained by a healthy Mother Earth), Liberty (both sufficient and limited individual rights or, as our Vermont motto implies, ‘freedom and comm-unity’) and pursuit of Happiness (having basic needs met, experiencing some individual pleasures and basic community joys).”
Note: Nowhere in our American Declaration of Independence or U.S. Constitution does it say people have a right to be millionaires or billionaires, especially when so many are living below the poverty line and when our Mother Earth is so threatened. Happy Fourth of July.
P.S. I believe each candidate for elected or appointed office should pledge to honor our Declaration of Independence, as well as our U.S. Constitution.
Harris Webster lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.