I recommend reading carefully “The Climate Book” put together by Greta Thunberg who creates and introduces 18 themes related to the climate crisis and which contains commentary from 102 experts (if I counted accurately), mostly scientists writing pretty cogently and understandably, especially if you read each commentary twice. I have decided to focus in this commentary of mine on a) one of “The Climate Book” commentaries that especially caught my attention; and b) on a major theme pushed by Greta.
a) Drew Shindell, Duke University professor who has authored submissions to the IPPC, pointed out a distinction between warming caused by climate change and increased air pollution, both caused by increased emissions in general, but each phenomenon with different characteristics. Additional heat exposure kills tens of thousands of people per year, a figure no doubt much larger due to the recent heat waves. Air pollution or smog exposes people to fine particulate matter which causes even more, approximately 10 million, deaths per year. This fact is not as well-known. Lowering emissions is doubly beneficial. Both global warming and air pollution have harmful results, effects that are disproportionately felt by the poor, not the wealthy.
Mitigation efforts for both problems are different. The benefits of reducing air pollution happen much more quickly (e.g., the clearing of skies during the early pandemic was due to the early shutdowns during the pandemic cutting down on smog). The benefits of mitigation for air pollution are less global and more local so, unlike global warming, reducing air pollution benefit mostly the local areas which have reduced air pollution so there is no excuse for saying why reduce emissions until others do. By the way, wearing a mask outdoors reduces dangers from smog.
Professor Shindell notes both global warming and air pollution can be limited by stopping setting things on fire, including indoors which cause about 3.2 million deaths of women and children. Although he further notes the costs and efficiency of mitigation efforts for air pollution are a better deal for results especially in the short term, but for the whole world’s future, the mitigation of global warming from CO2, etc., is still absolutely essential.
b) Generalizations by Greta and her authors about the world’s climate are many and complex. No wonder the media has a hard time covering them all and the general public comprehending them. Too often, the media and the public focus on only a few, the latest crisis and how to transfer from fossil fuel to renewal sources of energy. My examining just one of the 102 sub-themes, reducing smog particulates or air pollution, illustrates both the complexity of the climate challenge and how global warming affects negatively other general societal issues, in this case, the crisis facing the health care industry. I could have picked the homeless issue, the discrimination against the poor, racial and other minorities, the housing crisis, the immigration crisis, the hunger crisis, and many others, if not all societal challenges. Greta both states and implies that, if concerned citizens neglect factoring in and becoming activists concerning the climate crisis as well, their efforts to deal with other major societal challenges will be incomplete.
Reading much if not all “The Climate Book” is an important tool to be a good citizen. Greta in my opinion is not the only good author about climate, but I believe she is the world’s best prophet(ess), who unlike most leaders doesn’t underestimate the dangers of climate change.
Harris Webster, of Montpelier, is on the board of Vermont Interfaith Power and Light.