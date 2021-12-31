When I express my opinions about the climate crisis, I tend to advocate for making systemic changes rather than changes in individual behavior. This letter will be an exception, partially because this is the season for making resolutions to change individual behavior and because it is much easier to make individual changes than systemic changes. Also perhaps, some folks have gone too far in downgrading individual actions to lessen the crisis.
Jonathon Safran Foer’s book subtitled “Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast” makes a strong case for being a vegan. Even the suspect FAO studies supported by the dairy and meat industries show 18% of carbon emissions come from livestock and a 2021 study published in ‘Nature Food’ concludes the figure to be 34%, the largest component making up current carbon emissions.
That by itself is a good reason for being a vegan, plus it is very easy to be a vegan, whether a pretty pure 95% vegan or reducing by 50% meat and dairy. There is little if any additional cost or inconvenience and even these days, very little difference in the tastes between meat and its substitutes compared to the old days. There are other significant advantages as well, especially health advantages with lower rates for cancer, heart attacks and other diseases prevalent in the developed world. This was the reason why I became a vegan. Finally, reducing the 99% of livestock animals in America existing in factory farms is satisfying. What other carbon emission-fighting efforts are so easy and beneficial?
I’ll conclude with a few facts presented by Mr. Foer that one might not know. Between 80 and 90% of all deforestation is used to grow food for farm animals which number approximately 30 animals for each human on Earth. Forests contain more carbon than all exploitable fossil fuel reserves. Americans eat two times the amount of protein they need and high protein diets lead to four times more cancer deaths than low protein diets.
What else can one do to be kind to animals, protect one’s health, and help mitigate the climate crisis at the same time?
Harris Webster lives in Montpelier.
