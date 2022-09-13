Keep Rutland’s history a mystery? Boo-hoo, Lou.
Louis Scotellaro’s Herald commentary about the Downtown Rutland Sculpture Trail really disappointed me; his lively features about attracting millennials and revitalizing our downtown are usually so optimistic and ingenious.
In a recent article I wrote for another regional publication, I honored Lou as a quintessential exemplar for aging gratefully — “t” intended. A proud octogenarian, Lou has more energy in the nimble fingers he types with, than most people have in their whole being. As prolific as he is creative, Lou takes very seriously Dylan Thomas’s advice, “Do not go gentle into that good night.”
Which is just one reason Lou’s ungentle, unwarranted — and un-Lou — excoriation of the Sculpture Trail is so disappointing. Whether intentional or not, Lou’s tone in that commentary is condescending, especially to millennial women. Among the smart ones I work with and know well, here and in New York and Philadelphia, the names of Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America never come up — ever.
But worst of all, Lou’s commentary disrespects the experience, expertise and enthusiasm of the people working hard to boost our downtown. CEDRR, Downtown Rutland Partnership, and the welcoming retailers and restaurateurs along Merchants’ Row, Center Street, West Street and Wales Street, deserve better.
To that point, the sculptures honor the ingenuity, grit and resilience synonymous with everyday Vermonters, whether they are eighth-generation born and bred, or just approaching their second decade here. The sculptures’ beauty aside, they inspire empowerment, for example: “Wow, she made that happen here.” Or, “Imagine, he was born here.” And, “Maybe I could do something like that here, too.”
To categorize the educators, social change agents, businesspeople and other luminaries commemorated by these sculptures as “dead and obscure,” as Lou does, also negates the valuable enterprises these individuals founded.
Beyond the affection the Sculpture Trail engenders among locals and visitors alike, the Carving Studio itself, where most of these sculptures are produced by gifted artists, receives funding from major national and state institutions, as well as from private philanthropists.
Perhaps a quick sprint through Manhattan’s Bryant Park, where the New York Public Library is located, would remind Lou of relatable urban sculptures similar to Rutland’s. There, Lou would see the busts of renowned novelist Gertrude Stein (1874-1946) and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832), whose “Faust” is still required reading for English majors.
For a truly real-people experience in Bryant Park, Lou would have to dodge dozens of tourists — especially millennials — taking selfies in front of the library’s two marble lions, Patience and Fortitude. Declared New York’s most beloved public sculpture by esteemed architecture critic Paul Goldberger, the lions were carved over a century ago by Italian artists, the Piccirilli brothers, out of pink marble. Depending on the season, the lions are decked out in holiday wreaths, top hats, graduation caps, Mets and Yankee caps, and other “I Love New York” memorabilia. When New York City reopened in 2020, the lions wore 3-feet wide, 2-feet tall masks to encourage all New Yorkers to follow suit. As a fellow ex-New Yorker, Lou surely knows this, because the lions are an indelible part of New York’s history, yet precious iconic mascots for modern times.
Perhaps Rutland can devise our own creative and respectful ways to bedeck and bedazzle the sculptures of historical figures gracing our downtown. Maybe, fashion bookends in the likeness of the Julia Dorr and Martin Freeman sculptures, or any of the historic figures, to sell at local retailers, or at a discount for our nonprofits to raise money. Postcards featuring the Paul Harris sculpture, with the inscription “Rutland, Vermont: All Are Welcome Here,” would be an apt honor for the Rotary Clubs founder, whose family moved to Wallingford when he was 3.
Which brings me back to Louis Scotellaro’s passion for welcoming millennials and transforming (Lou’s favorite word) our downtown: If even a few of Lou’s ideas were to materialize, then his own achievements could be commemorated in a marble sculpture, after he has departed to a more celestial hamlet. One that depicts him furiously (Italian for “happily”) tapping a mobile device would be most appropriate, placed near a downtown establishment where millennials (and their grandkids) gather. The inscription could read: “Lou Scott: Forget Me Not.”
Until then, I’m bracing for Lou’s rebuttal, hoping he remembers that I praised him — in print and online — for aging gratefully and for refusing to go gentle into that good night.
Liz DiMarco Weinmann lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.