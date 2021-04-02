I was glad to see the letter in the Herald Wednesday from my former CSJ marketing colleague and fellow professor, Russell B. Lennon, objecting to Stuart Mills and John Weatherhogg’s rude dismissal (excoriation) of Gordon Dritschilo for doing his job. Mr. Dritschilo’s questions regarding Heartland’s lack of transparency are spot on.
On Nov. 6 of last year, I met with John Weatherhogg while I was revisiting the campus along with two other Rutlanders who were interested in touring the grounds for altruistic purposes. At best, he was patronizing to all of us. To me, he was a bit more solicitous, recognizing I had spent most of my time at CSJ presenting the campus to numerous donors, media, community leaders and above all, students’ families.
As we walked with Mr. Weatherhogg to our cars, I volunteered my assistance to him, advising this is a community that expects, rightly so, proactive updates on projects of the enormity of the proposed Heartland development. Lacking those transparent updates, I said, the truisms of “people will talk” and “nature abhors a vacuum” would put him and the company in a constant and counterproductive reactive mode. I followed up with a thoughtful email that very day. I received no reply from Mr. Weatherhogg.
The Herald is already doing a valiant job of covering local news and features of importance to the community, including a recent expansion of features about the region’s nonprofits and the dedicated people who run them. To take on an investigative project like Mr. Lennon suggests would take a lot of resources. But, as his letter demonstrates, the community at large will not be cowed from asking questions. What struck me about the whole exchange between Mr. Dritschilo and Mr. Mills was the latter’s disregard for another truism most of us corporate-types learn early in our careers: Don’t argue with a force that owns a lot of ink.
Ink and gigabytes aside, Mr. Mills asserted — with not a little derision — that he knows opposition because he’s “dealt with New Jersey.” As a longstanding north Jersey homeowner and 40-year rallying Rutlander, I not only resent that statement, I chuckle at his naïvete and explicit presumption — about Rutland and about New Jersey. The New Jersey media organizations — whether in the north (close to New York City) or south (close to Philadelphia) — are not benevolent, nor should they be. If he pulled his dismissive stunt on them, he would not be treated with the gentlemanly deference Mr. Dritschilo showed him, not to mention the balanced coverage (so far) the Herald has given to Heartland.
It’s high time for crisis management, Heartland. It’s been long enough. It’s time to share your plan.
Liz DiMarco Weinmann lives in Rutland.
