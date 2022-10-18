This is to commend Alderman Thomas Franco for his tenacity asking crucial questions regarding the strategic goals, objectives, deliverables and quantitative achievements of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
For too long, there has been a passivity — some might call it complacency — plus a plethora of empty promises, among those responsible and accountable for redevelopment in our region, not to mention untold PowerPoint presentations by consultants, about how our downtown could, or should, evolve.
Three years ago, after four decades as a vacation homeowner in Rutland, I deliberately chose to relocate my consulting practice here. Of course, Rutland is a glorious place to be a remote worker. But more importantly, there is a palpable sense of community spirit among so many people here, regardless of their profession or their personal beliefs.
After sitting through so many slick presentations, but few actionable, productive outcomes by those in charge, I, too, want to know, what are the aspirational, definable goals, relative to the realities? We’ve heard a multitude of options, but where is the list of what will actually get done?
Even the smallest nonprofits I work with are required to have strategic plans, because specifying goals and objectives, along with timeframes for deliverables, are essential requirements for obtaining support — financial and otherwise. Government agencies, corporations, foundations and wealthy individuals who fund nonprofits, demand accountability, stewardship (i.e., transparency about progress and results) and quantifiable impact.
Yet, when Mr. Franco respectfully brought up the need for an actionable, strategic plan, he was portrayed as being confrontational. To be clear, Mr. Franco is not alone in asking these kinds of questions. There isn’t a single Rutland-area gathering I’m in that these questions don’t come up — whether with friends or business associates, young or old, longstanding Vermonters and newcomers alike. Most frustrating of all, there have been meager responses to what are now massive questions.
Increasingly, it’s our local private business owners who are taking the lead in planning and investing in new initiatives that will benefit the region. They do so not only because they are profoundly conscientious about their responsibilities and accountability to their stakeholders, here and elsewhere, but because they have a true love for this place — and want to see it thrive long after they’re gone. Their zeal goes beyond a job or title; it’s personal. It’s about their legacy.
Some view Mr. Franco’s relative newcomer status as a license to castigate him, as if he were a miscreant adolescent who needs to learn his manners and respect his elders before being permitted to sit at the adults’ table. That kind of command-and-control entitlement and condescension doesn’t begin to address the entrenched behaviors that got us here.
For the record, Thomas Franco is a Harvard graduate, with a master’s in public policy. He has held substantive policy posts in Washington, Oregon and Virginia, collaborating with key legislators focused on poverty, education, economic development, emerging technology, and diversity, equity and inclusion.
That he is focusing on our historic downtown, with the goal of filling up our storefronts and other properties, plus creating more opportunities for housing, is a gratifying gust of fresh air for those of us tired of the halitosis of hubris that has stifled innovative thinking for too long. Thomas Franco doesn’t need to be told which fork to use, let alone obtain permission as to when and how to use one.
The questions Mr. Franco and likeminded individuals are posing are essential to the forward progress of Rutland. It shouldn’t hurt to ask. It will hurt a whole lot more to just keep watching, listening and defending the status quo, which hasn’t worked, but pretending all is well.
Liz DiMarco Weinmann lives in Rutland.
