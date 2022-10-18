This is to commend Alderman Thomas Franco for his tenacity asking crucial questions regarding the strategic goals, objectives, deliverables and quantitative achievements of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.

For too long, there has been a passivity — some might call it complacency — plus a plethora of empty promises, among those responsible and accountable for redevelopment in our region, not to mention untold PowerPoint presentations by consultants, about how our downtown could, or should, evolve.

