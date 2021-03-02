Every morning at 7 a.m., I say goodbye to my wife and preschool-aged son as they head to Rutland High School for the day.
I wish them well, encourage them to have a good day, and tell them I love them. My wife ushers our son off to the preschool that is delivered as part of the Human Services curriculum at Stafford Technical Center and then makes her way through the halls to begin her day teaching. She and her colleagues teach roughly half of the students in-person and another half attend their classes virtually. The level of effort, time, talent and care that goes into this each and every day would absolutely astound the common citizen. It certainly blows my mind.
After we say goodbye, I spend the next hour or so getting myself and my kindergarten-aged daughter ready for the day. Every day, I drop her off in front of Northwest Primary School and every day, she is met by one of about a half-dozen teachers, para-educators and administrators who ask her a series of questions and take her temperature. I offer her the same words I offered the other members of my family, and she bounds off down the sidewalk into the school. The people who welcome her, ask her these questions, and help her out of the car and into the school do so with a smile, kind demeanor and relative quickness that makes you completely forget they do this for every child that attends each day. No matter the weather conditions, every day it’s the same. Always kind. Always quick. Always courteous.
Lately, as we go through our daily motions, we see people standing at busy intersections, in front of the schools, and at various other locations waving signs in support of various local candidates for the school board, city alderman and mayor. We talk about what a privilege it is to vote, why we take it seriously, and why it is important that everyone has a voice.
While I am by no means apolitical, I have never been someone who encouraged another person or group of people to vote one way or another. Until now.
I have been seeing and hearing an alarming number of people vocalize support for voting ‘no’ on the city’s school budget. Many of the people churning the waters of this effort don’t live in the city, which is even more alarming.
I would challenge anyone who is championing others to vote against the school budget to go stand out in the cold with your local para-educator and check in the kids each day. Then tell them you’re planning on voting to cut their position. Or tell the student who has spent the last year learning remotely that, when they go back to in-person learning, their favorite art or music program might not exist; that their lone support person in the school won’t be coming back.
Weaponizing a school budget vote to voice your displeasure over a decision to change the school’s mascot seems a bit petulant from where I stand. And, with a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old in my house, I’m somewhat of an expert on petulance.
Your opinion is your opinion, and you are welcome to it. That’s what makes democracy so great.
I have friends on both sides of this and many other issues and they remain my friends. I begrudge no one for championing a cause, for holding a differing opinion, or encouraging others to change their opinion. But weaponizing a school budget vote and eliminating resources and programs for our children, their teachers and support staff in our schools, does nothing for that cause, it only brings harm to the students.
Please vote “yes” on the school budget on March 2.
Jeff Weld lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.