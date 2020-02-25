As I read Nick Santoro’s plea for city voters to consider a "no" vote on Bond Article 1, I couldn’t help but be a little stunned to see “Casella’s” lumped in with several other well-known brand names under the umbrella of “large corporate behemoths” in the fourth paragraph. In that same paragraph, Mr. Santoro claims companies like Casella have “replaced local mom ‘n pop businesses while, in any meaningful way, lacking committed investment with this community.”
You would be hard-pressed to find anyone more local or more committed to this community than the Casellas.
John and Doug Casella graduated from Mount St. Joseph’s Academy in Rutland. Their parents built, owned and operated the Killington-Pico Motor Inn and the brothers have been committed to this community for their entire lives.
Doug started Casella Waste with a pickup truck and some good old-fashioned Vermont grit in 1975 and John joined him the following year. They founded Casella Construction in 1987 and today, the organizations are two of the most highly respected companies and economic drivers in Rutland County and beyond.
“Committed investment with this community?” There’s not a single part of this community that John and Doug Casella, their companies and their families haven’t touched and made better because of it. Supporting everything from the arts, to recreation, public infrastructure, the opioid crisis and countless other investments of time, talent and treasure have flowed from these companies and their employees and families. Not because they ever wanted or asked for credit, but because it was the right thing to do.
Maybe Mr. Santoro has forgotten when Tropical Storm Irene ravaged our state and the Casellas, along with the Beldens, the Markowskis and the Fabians, all showed up with their “large and heavy trucks” to rebuild it at great personal and professional cost. Read Peggy Shinn’s Deluge if you want to learn more about this “corporate behemoth’s” “lack of commitment to the community.”
Or perhaps he wasn’t among the almost 1,000 people at this past week’s sliding down Center Street, which absolutely would not happen without Casella Construction and Casella Waste Systems showing up en masse, led by John and Doug’s sons, John II and Joe, to make it come to life.
He also must not have been aware Casella has worked directly with the United Way, Project Vision and Goodwill Northern New England to implement the job connections program, which seeks to provide work opportunities and whole-person support in an effort to reintegrate people into society who are recovering from substance abuse disorders or incarceration.
Even Mr. Santoro’s own passion, stone carving, and the city’s sculpture trail has been generously supported by John and Sue Casella.
Yes, over 45 years, Casella Waste Systems has grown from a one-truck operation to now employ 2,500 people across the Northeast and trades on the NASDAQ with a $2.6 billion market cap. If that makes them a corporate behemoth, then I’d say that’s not so bad for a couple of local MSJ grads who never left town and decided to make their living driving a trash truck.
I believe Mr. Santoro to be a good, well-meaning person. I believe he cares about this community and has done some very good things in his time here. I agree that in any community, we all share a responsibility to ensure its infrastructure supports our needs. But I hope that in the future he takes the time to become a little more deeply informed before encouraging others to take up his opinions.
Jeff Weld lives in Rutland and works for Casella.
