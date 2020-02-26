The Rutland City’s Town Meeting ballot includes a Streets and Sidewalks Bond under Article 1. Approval of the bond request would authorize the city to borrow up to $5 million to reconstruct, repair, rehabilitate and reclaim city streets and highways at an estimated cost of $4 million, and city sidewalks at an estimated cost of $1 million.
The city has budgeted $500,000 per year for paving and related road maintenance for the last nine years and from 2000 to 2010, budgets were much lower than that. The current funding level equals $6,417 per mile of roads. By comparison, Montpelier spends $11,500 per mile, Barre City $13,300, St. Albans City $15,300 and Burlington $25,000 per mile.
This prolonged underfunding has created a backlog of road work, which the city engineer estimates would cost $8.7 million to fix at today’s costs. This year, Mayor Allaire and the Board of Aldermen have recognized that further delay will result in worse streets and higher future expenses because the cost to rebuild a street is five times greater than the cost to maintain it. Also, interest rates are near an all-time low, so the cost of borrowing is cheap right now.
While $4 million will not fix everything, it will make a huge improvement. The plan is to schedule the work over five years (over and above our operating budget) and coordinate the street and sidewalk work with water and sewer work wherever both are needed. A detailed analysis of the need and how the bond funding would be used has been prepared and is available at http://rutlandcity.org/streetsbond. Also available on that web page is a high resolution street map showing the locations where pavement conditions require work.
The city has 45 miles of sidewalks, of which 15 miles are in poor or fair condition. The city has managed to leverage its sidewalk budget with state grants and through water and sewer projects so that, since 2012, we have constructed 5.7 miles of new sidewalks for a total investment of $2.27 million. But anyone who walks the city will have no difficulty finding areas where more needs to be done. At current costs, $1 million will replace another 2.5 miles of sidewalks.
The process used to select project locations is explained in the report at http://rutlandcity.org/streetsbond. The exact amount of work that will be completed depends upon a number of things beyond our control. For example, if paving costs increase 50%, we will have to reduce the mileage paved by one-third. The goal is to get the greatest improvement for the available dollars.
One thing is certain: Unless significantly more funding is available, our roads and sidewalks will continue to deteriorate faster than we can fix them.
Jeff Wennberg is City of Rutland Department of Public Works commissioner.
