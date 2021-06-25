Let me begin by thanking the Rutland Herald for allowing competing views on Critical Race Theory (CRT) space on your pages. This is consistent with the long tradition of this newspaper and at odds with VTDigger and other publications that refuse to publish any criticism of CRT. Thank you.
Following Jim Sabataso’s report of the meeting at the fairgrounds, a few letters in support of CRT have appeared. The letters do not actually defend CRT, but rather the principle that our schools should teach the ugly chapters in our history along with the admirable. I do not believe any of the speakers or attendees at the fairgrounds would take issue with that; indeed, several specifically said as much.
But that is not their objection. They object because CRT is founded on a lie and is blatantly racist. They object to assuming every disparity between races is the result of racism, rather than investigating and factually documenting the causes. If applied to the weather, CRT’s circular logic would force one to conclude that tornadoes are caused by mobile home parks.
Do CRT’s defenders support policies that redistribute wealth based solely on race? Do they support abolishing the Civil Rights Act and replacing it with aggressive public and private sector racial discrimination? Do they agree that schools should teach our children to support the elimination of freedom of speech, equal protection under the law, and private property rights?
Finally, do they support the view that the United States is systemically and irredeemably racist? Or do they acknowledge that progress toward a colorblind society has been remarkable. As recently as 1990, 63% of non-Blacks said they would be “very or somewhat opposed” to a close relative marrying someone who is not the same race. By 2016, that number had dropped to 14%. Before 1960, interracial marriage was illegal in 31 states, and in 1967, when the Supreme Court finally overthrew those laws, 3% of all marriages were interracial. By 2015, that number had grown to 17%. We have twice elected a Black president.
This is not to say the job is done — far from it. Unacceptable disparities persist. And that is where we can agree and continue to make progress toward the society Martin Luther King dreamt of. But the progress we have made is not the result of institutionalizing a new brand of racism. It is the result of the expanding application of this nation’s founding principles — principles that CRT, if permitted, would abolish.
Jeffrey Wennberg lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.