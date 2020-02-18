This letter was sent to all legislative chairmen of education committees and legislative leaders, along with the directors of Vermont's education professional organizations.
On Monday, Feb. 10, the Windham Central Supervisory Board met to discuss the recent “Pupil Weighting Factors Report” released in December 2019. This is a subject which we have discussed in the past with great interest. At the meeting, by an overwhelming vote of approval, the board charged me to write to you on behalf of Windham Central to convey that we urge you to review the report.
We also request that you act now to do the following:
1- Implement the weights this year.
2- Make no other changes to school finance until the full Legislature has the opportunity to review and digest the complete study.
We understand that Vermont Representatives Sibilia, Pajala, Partridge and Gannon (among others) are introducing House bills which ask that the new weighting factors be implemented as quickly as possible. These and other efforts are being considered in the Vermont Senate. We ask that you support and vote for these efforts so that all Vermont school children will have access to educational opportunities based on a fair and even distribution of education funds and support legislation being introduced in the Vermont Legislature that addresses the “Pupil Weighting Factors Report.”
We are asking for immediate relief, as for almost 20 years, Vermont public school students have been “weighted” using a formula for which no factual basis could be determined, according to the report. This has meant that students living in parts of Vermont that are more rural, have larger percentages living in poverty, and where English is less likely to be the first language, have been penalized for all of this time. We believe it is past time to address this and establish new weighting factors, as recommended, which more equitably allows for students to have access to educational opportunity as required by the Vermont Constitution which may have been brought to light by the Brigham Decision.
Myself and other members of our educational community would welcome the opportunity to come before you to testify in person and look forward to a response as to when we should plan to come before you and your committee to testify.
Richard Werner is chairman of the Windham Central Supervisory Union.
