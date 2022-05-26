As a Casella Waste Systems (CWS) shareholder and a resident of New Hampshire’s North Country, I’ve watched the years-long process of CWS being forced to close its NCES landfill in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, and trying to permit a new greenfield landfill about 5 miles away in Dalton, New Hampshire. It has not been pretty. I write because the CWS board of directors needs to hear from the public, prior to the CWS annual meeting June 2, about the missteps and irresponsibility of CWS management. For example:
1. Trail of bad blood everywhere: CWS has infuriated the residents of Bethlehem by proposing repeated expansions at NCES, contrary to promises made. This has caused Bethlehem to incur legal expenses topping $2 million.
2. Hiding potential PFAS contamination: The recent leachate spill at NCES was the largest in New England, and it took NCES two days to discover the spill. CWS response was to hire its engineering firm to perform an “audit” knowing full well that the firm had a significant conflict of interest. And CWS has so far refused to do soil sampling near the spill for the presence of PFAS, for the simple reason it was not required to do so under its existing permits.
3. Poor landfill operator: The long list of rules violations in the Northeastern states in which CWS operates is damning evidence that CWS is not a good steward of the environment. CWS track record does not stack up well against other landfill operators or other vertically integrated waste management companies.
4. Dalton had a target on its back: In its now-withdrawn wetlands permit, CWS evidence of its search for a good landfill site did not pass the laugh test. It’s apparent that it targeted New Hampshire from the start because New Hampshire has the most lax landfill siting laws in New England. And it’s also apparent that Dalton was targeted because the town is one of the poorest in New Hampshire and at the time, it had no zoning ordinance. Note that as a result of CWS bullying, Dalton now has a zoning ordinance.
5. Bullies pick on the weak: Dalton is a small and relatively poor town that CWS assumed could be easily steamrolled. Littleton, on the other hand, is a larger, more prosperous, and more politically powerful town. CWS employees freely admit that is why their planned truck route bypasses Littleton, even though a route through Littleton to the Dalton site is as much as 25 miles shorter than the planned route.
6. What were they thinking? The Dalton site chosen by CWS is effectively in the middle of a sand and gravel pit, the worst soil type imaginable for a landfill. But the land was cheap, and apparently that is all CWS cared about. The Dalton site is so inappropriate for a landfill that, if the site were in Maine or New Jersey (or a number of other states), it would not even be considered by state environmental regulators as a suitable site for a landfill.
7. What are they hiding? The Dalton site is prime habitat and the landfill would destroy 17 acres of wetland and five vernal pools. Dalton’s wetlands expert has made repeated attempts to access the site during the critical growing season so that it can advise Dalton on the impacts of landfill development on the site. CWS has refused each time, citing legal reasons why it is not obligated to provide such access.
8. What hubris: In a public hearing on the Dalton landfill, John Gay, the chief engineer for NCES, told NHDES and the public that landfill technology is so good and the topography of the Dalton site is so appropriate that it would be impossible for the landfill to contaminate nearby waterbodies. He said it twice, “Can’t happen.” But, in fact, it most certainly can happen, and any company with that level of hubris should not be trusted to operate dangerous projects such as landfills.
9. Cooperation farce with host communities: Bethlehem has been trying to kick CWS out of their community for years. As for Dalton, CWS has been asked repeatedly by town officials to submit a zoning application, but CWS has refused. It effectively has told Dalton that the town has no say in the permitting or siting of a landfill, incorrectly citing New Hampshire Supreme Court precedent.
10. Mistruths abound: There’s mounting evidence that New Hampshire has sufficient landfill capacity for years to come, including testimony and repeated statement from NHDES director of Solid Waste. Nevertheless, CWS is clinging to their bogus and self-serving argument that New Hampshire faces an imminent landfill capacity crisis if the Dalton landfill is not built. In a recent op-ed in New Hampshire newspapers, John Casella claimed that a consultant’s study, paid for by CWS, shows how New Hampshire will suffer if the Dalton landfill is not built. But despite repeated requests, CWS refuses to release the consultant study to the press or the public so that John Casella’s claims can be fact-checked.
In summary, I ask the CWS board to come to the same conclusion that virtually everyone in New Hampshire North Country has reached, including the people affected, town officials, and New Hampshire legislators — that CWS landfill planning and operations in New Hampshire are dysfunctional, and the right thing for CWS to do going forward is to focus on other parts of the integrated solid waste business in New Hampshire.
Eliot Wessler is a resident of Whitefield, New Hampshire, a town directly downwind and downstream from CWS proposed landfill in Dalton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.