I am angry and upset. I was raised in a nation that was created and based upon the Judeo-Christian faiths, their ethics, their fundamental precepts and moral code.
I was also living in a nation that was buoyed by the Woman Colossus who stands in the harbor waters of New York City, her torch held high for all comers and goers to see. The plaque beneath her feet reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
We were a nation the world looked to not for our wealth, our armament or our technology, but for our humanity, our aid in their survival, their disasters and, yes, their wars. We willingly sent our own children to die for their country — not our own; their values — not our own; their faiths — not our own. What has happened to that nation of my past?
Every elected member of the Congress of the United States takes an oath of office before beginning his or her term. It goes like this: I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter, so help me God.
Every member of the military takes the identical oath, but additionally adds, for obvious reasons: “ ... that I obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to the regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice, so help me God.”
But that is not the only difference between the legislative oath and the military. The men and women who serve take that oath willing to lay down their lives to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
The legislator oath these days might as well be “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend my political party, all donors to my re-election, and my right and intent to question the authority of the Constitution of the United States, and question the authority of the judicial decisions of the Supreme Court of the United States, so help me God ...”
Who are we now? What have we become? How much longer can we bear to see children ripped from the arms of their family? How long can we endure the imprisonment of babies and little kids kept in cages, ill clothed, ill nourished, sleeping on concrete with no blankets, cold, alone and scared? How long can we endure the Nazi tactic of armed uniformed invaders ripping innocent people from their homes in the dark of night to be deported for the crime of being non-white, or non-native born and who have come here at the invitation of the Statue of Liberty herself? What will it take to bring us back to the nation we once were?
Enid K. Reiman lives in Rutland.
