Vermont state legislators have, for years, rallied behind and covered for the deceitful, incompetent, inept performance of the Public Service Department, even going so far as blaming themselves for under-resourcing the department, thereby forcing them to ignore and violate the law, to not complete required telecom plans, tasks, etc.
Now, like the Republican Party nationally, Vermont and its broadband future are in a crisis of truth over falsehoods, blind loyalty over due diligence, broadband success or boondoggle. Friends, it doesn't look good, as with Liz Cheney's fate and the Republican Party integrity.
Senate Gov Ops, Senate Finance and House Energy and Technology committees have failed the people of Vermont, and dramatically so. They have swept the department's and the commissioner's deceit and incompetence under the rug for years now and steered our once-in-a-lifetime broadband opportunity toward a rapidly approaching cliff.
Senate Finance Chair Cummings has put a proverbial sandbag, not a thumb, on the scales, protecting the cable companies' territories from competing fiber broadband service and likely signing the bankruptcy warrant for the Communications Union Districts, mostly before they ever got started. They now propose to throw $100 million at CUDs lacking staff, transparency or accountability, to build fiber absent any strategy, plan nor even a concept of how this will all fit together and work statewide to make sure 911 calls are answered and the money not wasted.
The administration has remained for the most part silent, having also covered for the dysfunctional department. The governor has not recognized nor even been willing to hear what has failed for nearly two decades, the lack of vision or capacity, nor has the governor proposed any new "moonshot" fiber building initiative that passes the straight face test.
Unless the governor now shows real leadership, steps in to veto the broadband bill, while using his executive powers to find a way to finally create a real statewide fiber plan, harness the Commerce and Transportation agencies, bring the electric utilities and VELCO into the effort to quickly and accountably build fiber along all electric rights-of-way, develop an interim wireless plan to immediately and affordably serve Vermonters during the interim three years required to build out statewide fiber, integrate the cellular and public safety radio and broadband priorities into these plans, engineer for real resilience, storm hardening and rapid repair protocols after inevitable storms and hurricanes, we are heading for a perilous and deep chasm that will be even harder to climb out of than where we are today.
The long-term consequences for Vermont's economy and "trust in government" will be far worse than any party balance and election swings. Bankrupt CUDs forfeiting their publicly financed fiber infrastructure to the monopoly incumbents, tens of millions in junk-bond holders left with yet another bad taste for Vermont, akin to Jay Peak, will leave an enduring stain on our state's fiscal reputation and the missed opportunity of a lifetime to have finally gotten broadband done right.
The Legislature already failed to exert leadership and vision.
Now, it's up to the Scott administration.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
