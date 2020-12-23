I’m writing about the Newcomb cartoon you ran on the editorial page Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the punch line “it remains in Canada’s best interest to keep your COVID cases out … as well as your nut cases.”
Mr. Pappas, you must know “nut cases” is a disparaging term for people with alleged psychiatric conditions. And while disparaging people with alleged psychiatric conditions is normalized in the United States, it is not right. In fact, it is just as harmful as other words of its ilk that have fallen into disfavor, such as the N-word or the R-word. Using “nut cases” as a joke is particularly insidious because it gives people and institutions license to act on their prejudices and bigotry through discrimination and other forms of oppression.
People who are perceived as mentally ill have the highest rates of unemployment despite most of us being able and willing to work; the highest rates of disproportionate incarceration; are most likely to be killed by police and die 20 to 25 years prematurely. These disparities exist and persist because of actions such as a mainstream newspaper publishing a cartoon that normalizes through laughter such discrimination and oppression. People read the Newcomb cartoon and think, unconsciously perhaps, it can’t be wrong to discriminate and oppress because a respected newspaper is making a joke of it.
I am the founder of MadFreedom, a human and civil rights advocacy organization the mission of which is to secure political power to end the discrimination and oppression of people based on perceived mental state. I have a personal interest in doing so. Despite advanced degrees from prestigious universities, licenses to practice law in three states and a successful work history, I have been unable to secure gainful employment in Vermont because of such discrimination.
In addition, as a subscriber to the Rutland Herald, I am entitled to more respect. The news is bad enough without also being denigrated by editorial content by an institution I have supported through both patronage and readership.
You owe me and your readers an apology, an explanation and a commitment to do better.
Wilda L. White is founder of MadFreedom, of Poultney.
