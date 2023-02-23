For the past two years, I have taught a course at Castleton University on banned books. In this course, we focused on books that have been seized, banned, outlawed, deemed obscene or sacrilegious and the authors of which have been harassed, jailed, fined, hunted and tortured under various religious, political or moral power structures.

Imagine my shock and horror to receive an announcement from the new president that physical copies of books would be removed from libraries to make way for an “all-digital academic library.” At least, when they banned and burned books they found objectionable on whatever level, they kept others. Now, access to, and circulation of, print materials will be severely restricted as the libraries at all Vermont State University campuses will be forced to an all-digital format designed to complement the transition to what is being touted as a “premier hybrid university.”

