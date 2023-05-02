Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility is a statewide, nonprofit, business association with a mission to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact. For over 30 years, our organization has promoted the opportunity — and the responsibility — of the business community to set a high standard for protecting Vermont’s natural, human and economic environments.

A core principle of socially responsible business is to advance the financial well-being and upward mobility of employees. This includes supporting individuals in their future retirements. As a business association committed to individual and collective prosperity, we value peoples’ right to a dignified life in and out of the labor market.

