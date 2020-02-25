This letter is an endorsement for Michael Talbott for Rutland City Board of Aldermen. Michael and I are colleagues at Castleton University, where we both teach.
Michael moved to the area in 2014, and coming from a large metropolitan area, I wondered how he would adapt to the Rutland region. I was immediately impressed by the way he tackled issues in our department and in his new living environment. When Michael sought opportunities to benefit students in our Media and Communication department, he worked tirelessly to secure grants. And when he struggled to find affordable housing within walking distance to downtown Rutland, he bought a fixer-upper and renovated a home for himself, and an attractive rental unit for a new resident from New York City. Time after time, I’ve witnessed Michael tackle problems that others are reluctant to address. In Michael’s worldview, challenges are transformed into opportunities through innovative ideas and hard work.
As a Pittsford resident, I am unable to vote in Rutland City; however, my family enjoys and supports Rutland City businesses and services, and our children attend school in Rutland City. In addition to both teaching at Castleton University, my husband and I own and operate a media company and many of our friends and clients live and own businesses in Rutland. I am a multigenerational Vermonter who attended college in Castleton and lived and started my career in Rutland. My husband moved here from Indiana after college to live in Rutland and work for David Giancola’s production company. Now that we’ve been married over 21 years, my husband and I represent how someone who stayed here, and someone who chose to move here, can work together to build a wonderful life in the Rutland area. As the parents of an 18-year-old and a 5-year-old, we would love for our children to have the opportunity to stay and raise their families here.
The Rutland City Board of Aldermen needs representatives who choose to stay here and those who choose to move here to work and build a life. When you cast your vote for Michael Talbott, you vote for affordable housing within walking distance to vital services, connecting students with jobs in the area, and an investment in both infrastructure and the arts. Michael will work respectfully and tirelessly with the board and with Rutland residents to preserve the character of this special place while moving the city forward. Please go out and vote on March 3 and join me in thanking all of the candidates who seek to serve their neighbors in this place we love.
Stephanie Wilson lives in Pittsford.
