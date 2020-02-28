As a proud Rutland City native who, along with my entire family, benefited greatly from the wise tutelage of talented and caring educators and support staff during our school years in Rutland, I have been delighted to return to my hometown to serve as superintendent from last September until this June 30. I am also thrilled that our outstanding Rutland High Principal Bill Olsen has been unanimously selected by the Rutland City School Board to be the next superintendent. I predict a long and successful tenure. Bill is an impressive educator and a wonderful human being, and I encourage you to get to know him. He will continue to do an exceptionally good job for Rutland. He is homegrown and proven.
Forty-six years after I began my career in public service, I did not expect to come out of retirement, but I still feel the urge to serve because I love kids and I love Rutland. Our pledge is to treat Rutland’s children and young adults as we would members of our own family because, in the beginning and in the end, we are all one family.
Those who know me, know that I am a bit “old-school,” some would say outdated, but I expect the climate and culture of the schools to be characterized by mutual respect and trust, places of orderly learning and teaching in a supportive environment. I have no tolerance for disrespectful or disruptive behavior by anyone. Maybe that is old-school but I know it works.
I have been impressed by the dedication and passion for education here in Rutland, from the Board of School Commissioners to district leaders, educators and staff members who always put children and young adults first. I have also witnessed fiscal prudence and a desire to serve the taxpayers.
Rutland City’s cost per pupil continues to be well below the state average, without a compromise in quality. These are well-documented “apples to apples” comparisons across the state from the Agency of Education. With this year’s budget vote, the projected spending per equalized pupil, the way in which school districts are measured and budgets are reported under state law, there would be a 3.2% increase in spending. This is accomplished, despite double-digit, state-imposed, health insurance costs and a surge in special-education spending required to take care of students with special needs, by level funding all non-personnel spending for the coming year. This zero-based budgeting helped us to lower what would otherwise have been a much larger increase due to the two mandated items mentioned above. The budget is fiscally responsible. Furthermore, thanks to our cooperative partnership with Mayor Dave Allaire and his staff, we have initiated volume purchasing going forward that will save Rutland City taxpayers money, knowing it always makes sense to look for cost savings and efficiencies whenever possible. The schools and the city are working together.
With next year’s budget, the estimated cost per pupil will still be well below last year’s statewide average spending. This is due to the good work by my predecessors and the Board of School Commissioners.
Rutland City schools continue to serve a diverse array of students with very high-quality educators and support staff. Recent evaluation visits by our regional accreditation agency for secondary education have resulted in glowing reports and accolades for Rutland High and Stafford Technical Center as among the very best secondary schools in New England. Exceptional volunteering throughout the community, job shadowing and internships, mentoring and school-to-work programs have solidified our community connections. Rutland has become known statewide for achievements in the arts and interscholastic and intramural athletics. State championships abound, and equally impressive is our Unified Sports Special Olympics team. Our afterschool and extended year programs have become the model for other school districts. We are also developing alternative pathways for students who might not fit well in the mainstream, ensuring an education that better meets their needs and preserves the safe, orderly, disciplined environment all children deserve.
I thank you for your past support and urge you to continue your ongoing support for our children and young adults in the Rutland City Public Schools by voting “yes” on the school budget on Tuesday, March 3.
Dave Wolk is the superintendent for Rutland City Public Schools.
