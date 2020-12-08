To the person who stole my wallet: I hope you are proud of what you are doing. In the end, you will meet karma with a vengeance. I am a cancer patient, grandmother, recovering from serious surgery, live on a limited disability income. Not perfect, but living close to the one who created everything.
The joke is on you. Did you miss the small note in there that says anyone who steals it will be cursed? You will not find happiness within anything in my wallet.
Not only am I Jewish, but am also previously baptized Mormon, Pentecostal Christian and Baptist. There is a verse in the Bible that says, “I will Bless them that Bless Thee, And curse him that curseth Thee: And in Thee shall all families of the earth be Blessed.” Genesis 12:3 Get ready to experience the worst time of your life until you bring my wallet to the police and surrender yourself as a thief.
So this is what’s going on because you stole my wallet. I called to report the cards that I remember being in the wallet, as stolen. When I reported my EBT card, they said their records showed someone was trying to get the card replaced online today. It was not me. And you didn’t succeed by the looks.
You also have my library card, and my enhanced state non-driver ID, and the discount cards for various stores. Even more importantly, oh, you have my medical insurance card. And I’m a cancer patient. That should make you feel great. But you don’t have a conscience anyway by the looks. Don’t worry, karma will bite you where the sun doesn’t shine.
And I’m sure you are also unaware that I cannot go any place where there is a metal detector now because my wallet which you have contains the paper I need to verify I have a power port. That’s where I get infusions at chemotherapy and blood testing, etc., because I’m a cancer patient.
It will be interesting to see how karma bites you.
But now I have to get ready to go to physical therapy and radiation treatment. So I don’t have time to rant at you anymore. But I’m posting this publicly because someone might see this and know who you are.
To everyone especially during this season of the year, do not allow the person at the register when you are buying your purchases to rush you and cause chaos so that you don’t know where your wallet went or your pocketbook later. Make sure they give you the time you need to keep your wits about you. From now on, if I feel like someone is rushing me and not respecting me at the register, I am going to speak out and request the respect.
Emily Wood lives in Rutland.
