Response to Aug. 18 Rutland Herald commentary by Nick Santoro, Marilyn Griffith and Alicia Ayles titled “Rutland’s Holy Land our turn.”
There are other Rutland residents who have been active in the situation with the property that was once the College of St. Joseph the Provider. I have been working with a group for many months.
The history of my concern goes back to 2015 when I was in a facility with the name “Heartland Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.” When it was reported that a group with name Heartland was buying the named property, I became very concerned.
My experience with this facility was tragic.
I do realize Heritage Family Credit Union might be eager to sell. I also realize the city “fathers” would like to see construction take place to provide jobs and eventually, a taxpaying entity.
But the group I am involved with did a great deal of research into Mr. Stuart Mills and Heartland Communities of America. It appears when Mr. Mills starts a project, he changes the name of his business. We came up with the fact there were six lawsuits in which Mr. Mills was the defendant. This made me very concerned. I spoke with him about this and his remark was “that’s the way business is done.” I felt, not in my backyard.
The proposal John Weatherhogg presented to the Board of Aldermen/persons of Rutland City stated “housing for independent living, assisted living and for individuals with memory problems.” Mr. W. did not answer any questions from the board.
Mr. Mills told me he never had anything to do with nursing homes. I question whether housing for those with memory problems is considered a nursing home or custodial, or what?
I have emailed the offices of Sens. Leahy and Saunders, and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch with the suggestion that pandemic relief funds could/should be for elderly/homeless housing using the named property.
I have distributed the results of research done by a number of women compiled by Susan Beard to State Sen. Cheryl Hooker, Mayor David Allaire and Matt Levandowski, Heritage Family Credit Union CEO.
I have written to the Board of Aldermen. I have emailed Rutland Herald reporter Gordon Dritschilo, emailed and spoken to VPR reporter Nina Keck, emailed Rutland City Attorney Matt Bloomer and emailed Rutland City Planner Mr. Duffy.
So, good citizens of Rutland, speak up. Let your ideas, criticism, thoughts be known. The local law firm of Facey, Goss and McPhee deserves to be paid and there needs to be a solution to all this.
Janet B. Wood lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.