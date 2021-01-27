I do not wish a conflict with Skip Rinebolt but wish to clear up a few items he mentioned in Jan. 15 Herald.
1.a. Skip stated in the first paragraph that “Washington bureaucrats do not listen to the people.” Rep. Peter Welch holds phone-a-thons periodically. I have spoken directly to him. He answers questions thoroughly.
1.b. Recently, I had a question. I wrote a note to Sen. Bernie Saunders at his Burlington office. I had a reply in 48 hours.
So, the Washington bureaucrats from Vermont do respond.
2. You mentioned Joe Biden (President Joseph R. Biden) “in his 47 years has done nothing for the people.” He has introduced at least 222 bills to Congress.
2.a. One has to do with the burning of the American flag. This hit me close to home because my dad immigrated to the U.S. at age 15 because his father died as a result of a protest. He protested because he was being denied the right to practice his religion.
2.b. Biden is responsible for a bill regarding athletes’ use of enhancing drugs to better their performance.
Both 2.a. and 2.b. deal directly with people.
3. Skip, you said he (Biden) would be a puppet for Pelosi and Harris. Did you see what he did in his first 24 hours in office? He is a leader.
4. To my knowledge, there has been no proof or any evidence against Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the Ukraine.
5. In paragraph four, you said that stores and cafes would close. Have you looked around? They already have closed.
In summary, I have voted for the Republican presidential candidate 10 times. I did not vote for Trump either time. I did not vote for Hillary, either, in 2016. I viewed Trump on the David Letterman years ago and realized what an egotistical, arrogant person he is.
Janet B. Wood lives in Rutland.
