Truly, one needs a sense of humor to survive in this world.
I look forward to the Rutland Herald five days a week. Oct. 14 pages 7 and 8 gave me a chuckle; they carry the identical story. But redemption is on the editorial page in two letters, one from Ron Hemenway and the second from Mark Albury: Ron congratulates the police department for making their building handicap accessible; Mark's is about the frustration with our present telephone menu/hold system. Each can be applied to my day Wednesday, Oct. 12.
I am a 86-year-old handicapped female. A number of months ago, I purchased a floor lamp that is operated from a lithium battery. The instructions said only an authorized person should change the battery. Recently, the lamp failed. I called the company. They said they would send a label for me to return it to them. I said I would also need a box. They refused to send a box. A number of phone calls, emails later still failed to accomplish a return.
In an effort to discard the lamp, since it contains hazardous materials, I became involved with Rutland County Solid Waste District. They are on Smith Road. How many of you know where Smith Road is? I found it; it is near the west end of West Street.
Smith Road is like a roller coaster. As it nears a building, it splits. I assume it is a weighing station. But to the right is another paved area and I saw a truck there. I asked the driver where the office is and he did not know. I drove further on that road until I saw another occupied vehicle. That driver directed me to the office.
The office is not handicap friendly. Two sets of heavy doors must be gotten through to enter a room that is blocked with two tables. I called out to see if anyone was there. A man called to me then a young woman appeared. She took me into her office.
I needed a form for the lamp to go to the Gleason Road area. For the form, she required my name, address, telephone number, the year and make, color and license number of my car. I told her twice that a truck would transport the lamp. An appointment needs to be made at Gleason Road. I left with the form.
When I got home, there was no telephone number to call to make the appointment. I assumed it was Gleason Road. I called their number and the recording said "The box is full."
Now, rather than getting upset, I laughed and thought what would Lucille Ball or Carol Burnett do with this material to make a comedy sketch. It is too dreadful except to laugh about it.
Janet Wood lives in Rutland.
