Truly, one needs a sense of humor to survive in this world.

I look forward to the Rutland Herald five days a week. Oct. 14 pages 7 and 8 gave me a chuckle; they carry the identical story. But redemption is on the editorial page in two letters, one from Ron Hemenway and the second from Mark Albury: Ron congratulates the police department for making their building handicap accessible; Mark's is about the frustration with our present telephone menu/hold system. Each can be applied to my day Wednesday, Oct. 12.

