Vermont’s child protection system is in real trouble, as demonstrated in a recent study by the Vermont Parent Representation Center. The problems have only gotten worse in the last five years.

A bizarre system in which the Department for Children and Families uses one standard of evidence and the courts another, where evidence is required in court, but DCF can substantiate based on “information” alone. Substantiation by DCF precludes a person from working in most professions that have contact with children. In court, there is a judge and attorneys, but in the DCF process, there is only an investigator and their supervisor who make the decision.

