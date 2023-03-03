Federal U.S. Forest Service officials in recent years have approved harvesting of trees over 43,000 acres and have plans now to remove timber from an additional 11,000 acres in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont. Some of these proposed cuttings are in roadless areas of wilderness with “old growth forests.” As the planet warms from climate change resulting in flooding, droughts, uncontrollable fires, more intense and damaging storms, famine and species extinctions, it is unconscionable that the U.S. Forest Service would even consider the destruction of forested lands, especially in the Green Mountain National Forest. The struggle from over a century of past ravages and mismanagement is only now beginning to recover on these public lands.
Our U.S. National Forests, owned by the people of the United States, are being attacked by the very agency assigned to protect and preserve this precious oxygen generator, carbon sink, recreational generator, and water quality and quantity insurance policy, in a time of a desperate struggle to restore a great resource such as Lake Champlain and global climate crisis — including the protection of water quality and threatened species in many of our brooks and streams. Many of these tributary streams, which provide habitat for our state fish, the brook trout, are declining across Vermont with only small refuges in mountain streams. The impacts of this logging, destruction of riparian cover and the resulting soil erosion will only decimate these precious resources even further to the short-term benefit of a handful of greedy corporate logging industry owners. This activity is not in the public interest nor in the interest of future generations of Vermonters. In fact, 96% of woodland products in the Northeast are supplied from existing private lands. This GMNF plan for logging, while popular in some corporate circles and with some misguided Forest Service employees, is not the conservation or environmental protection that is needed in the 21st century. If anything should be planned for Vermont forests, they need to be protected, as President Biden outlined:
The Biden administration detailed steps to achieve an ambitious goal to conserve nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030, relying on efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs. A report, with the lofty title “America the Beautiful,” calls for a decade-long commitment to projects nationwide to make the conservation and restoration of lands and waters an urgent priority. The plan would purify drinking water, increase green space, improve access to outdoor recreation, restore healthy fisheries, reduce the risk of wildfires and recognize the contributions of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, fishers, hunters, rural communities and tribal nations. In the process, the plan will address climate change and environmental justice, the report said. President Joe Biden set a goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. The plan will help slow global warming and preserve some of the nation’s most scenic lands for future generations of Americans, the report said.
So why is the U.S. Forest Service even suggesting such a disgusting and slashing project in the Green Mountains of Vermont that is totally contrary to these goals? We are the first to criticize Brazilians for obliterating the Amazon forests in a time of global climate crisis, yet we would level our own?
Where is the cost/benefit analysis of this major federal action concerning the tradeoffs between carbon sequestration vs carbon emissions and atmospheric benefits of mature growth forest vs the stubble and brush left after the logging and paper interests profit from the exploitation of public lands and loss of the amazing carbon sink which we only need more of, especially in a climate crisis? The impacts to recreation and tourism? The impacts to water quality and the downstream impacts to individuals and communities? This project, nor any current U.S. Forest Service plan for the management of the Green Mountain National Forest, is not in the public interest, needs to be stopped in its tracks and the forest management plan needs to be totally revised to meet the president’s and the nation’s conservation and climate goals. From now until March 13, you can share your views as a citizen about clearcutting in the Green Mountain National Forest on the website: US Forest Service NEPA Projects Home (usda.gov)
Doug Zehner is a retired conservationist with Soil Conservation Service/Natural Resources Conservation Service. He lives in Addison.
