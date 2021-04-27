Does Governor Phil Scott’s elimination of military retiree pension tax make sense?
I just read the Scott's and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray's joint letter advocating eliminating the tax on military retirement pay. Many good reasons were given, and as a veteran, I appreciate the gesture. The question: Why?
At this time, retirement for Vermont State Police, teachers and all other workers is in jeopardy. Making their pension income tax-free is not being mentioned! I do not know Gray’s position on state employee retirement benefits.
It does puzzle me why Scott supports enhancing veterans retirement, but is opposed to providing the long-promised retirement funding for State Police, teachers and all state workers. This defined benefit retirement is similar to veterans but more modest. Scott wants to cut benefits and funding, let alone making it tax-free. Where is the fairness in this? Where is the logic?
Why are veterans deserving more than state employees who have already dedicated their careers and their family lives to Vermont. Why are existing state employees not as valuable to the state as some TBD military retiree?
Scott has said a financial solution must be found to fund the state employees retirement. We all agree. Scott, as a leader, has long known of this problem, in his years as a senator, his years as lieutenant governor and now entering his fifth year as chief executive. To my knowledge, he has never offered a comprehensive solution to this problem. As governor, he has the staff and resources to build a real plan. Instead, he complains the Legislature has not given a plan he can accept! Is this posturing? Our legislators are overwhelmed in these times of COVID-19. They have no staff, are working via Zoom and are individually and collectively spread thin addressing many, many state issues, yet they did offer up a straw-horse plan. Scott mocked it.
Where is Scott’s leadership on this Vermont employee retirement issue. The only Scott action I can remember is when he vetoed the state budget which included an extra $50 million contribution, which would have helped reduce the state pension problem. The budget he finally signed eliminated the $50 million.
While I like the veterans retirement tax exemption and the benefits to the state Scott lists, for those very same reasons, I think it more important to use that money toward current Vermont workers, the State Police, teachers and all other state employees' retirement. That seems much fairer, much more logical, less political to me.
Bob Zeliff lives in Bridport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.