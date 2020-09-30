Vermont needs more from a governor than a manager.
I think most would agree Gov. Phil Scott has done the needed job of being the very public face of Vermont during the COVID-19 crisis. Thankfully, he has listened to Dr. Levine and other state medical experts, ensured his staff did the same and avoided some the follies of ignoring the COVID-19 like Trump and most of his fellow Republican governors. Vermonters’ common sense and willingness to face the problem, wear masks, take needed actions have been the major differences in our COVID-19 success to date.
However, even pre-COVID-19, Scott has not been so successful in managing change on several fronts. The state education system continues to be in turmoil, health care costs continue to rise, more than 30% of Vermonters are struggling financially and many families are food challenged and Vermonters are leaving for better jobs.
Scott has not been a dynamic leader in the maelstrom of real challenges. COVID-19 and climate change top this list. His policies of go slow, maintain the status quo and the illusion of affordability that we have seen in the last few years, may be comforting but has cost us jobs and has forced Vermonters to leave the state. Vermonters are not better off now.
Now COVID-19 has shaken the world, the U.S. and Vermont. It and rapidly emerging technologies have driven changes in how we work, how we educate our children, how we shop, what we buy and how we live. COVID-19 and its mutants will continue to drive change for years to come despite hoped-for medical advances. Will we see opportunities in this change?
We need a governor who will face, and actively deal with, the future: global warming, COVID-19, our shrinking and aging demographics, making sure all Vermonters earn a livable wage, encourage new people to invest and make their lives in Vermont, help our health care costs by ensuring universal primary care and making our health care infrastructure more efficient, nurture our education infrastructure to adopt to the needed long-term education changes.
Global warming is a reality that needs action and cries for leadership. We need to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels and stop exporting Vermonters’ hard-earned money to buy them. We must get back on the track that climate change is seen as an opportunity not a pesky nuisance.
COVID-19 and technology are changing Vermont and the world in ways we don’t fully understand. Our schools are changing, the way we work is changing, how we buy goods and services is changing, our tourism and hospitality industries have been decimated, our health costs are out of control, our farms are struggling. and on and on. We must reverse the jobs that have been lost in the once-vibrant solar business, advance other renewable sources and make all of Vermont welcoming to the new digital workers by ensuring all of Vermont has real broadband.
Maintaining the past policies, relying on business to solve our problems has not worked in pre-COVID-19 good times. Our largest businesses have moved, scaled back, cut jobs. The exception is health care, whose costs are running fully amok and now need huge amount of dollars to keep them afloat.
We need a governor who is not rooted in the status quo, but has a vision for Vermont, one who works to see new opportunities in change.
Bob Zeliff lives in Bridport.
