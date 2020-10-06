In last week’s debate, I heard Governor Scott brag about increasing “affordability” by reducing taxes by $70 million. Sounds great but what does it really mean, who benefits?
The veto cut $50 million that was earmarked to pay down the state employee pension funds deficit. So he avoided helping that problem, kicked it down the road for future taxpayers.
He did veto the budgets and force modification of the property taxes. It is hard to follow all the tracks but here is what I’ve found.
After the veto, the state’s contribution to property taxes was changed by many hands/issues, presumably the $50 million from the pension funds ended up here. He is taking credit for this, but it is really just robbing from future pension fund problems to make property taxes a bit lower today.
So who benefits from lower property taxes? The median income for Vermont (50% of Vermonters) is around $56,000. Only a small percentage of Vermonters who earn this or less can afford to own property, so a property tax cut does not make these lives more “affordable.”
It is reasonable to assume the wealthier one is, the higher value your home. Also, it is reasonable to assume the nonresidential investment/business property is largely owned, again, by the wealthier segment of the Vermont population. Following that logic, it is reasonable to assume a very large percentage of the $70 million the governor diverted to property tax relief went into the pockets of the wealthier Vermonters, making their lives more “affordable.” The wealthier you are, the more property tax relief you got! Middle-income Vermonters did not benefit much from Governor Scott’s “affordability” actions.
Beyond this, Governor Scott’s actions to veto the minimum wage, veto family leave, state and nation suffers.
This false “affordability” of Governor Scott is not what I want.
Bob Zeliff lives in Bridport.
