On July 28, we were asked to “rise up,” This bit of advice was embraced by all too many on Jan. 6. Fortunately, it fell short of completely destroying our country.
Instead of rising up, I think we should go back to school. Read “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn.
The Constitution, in its original form was not perfect. It has been amended and changed through the years, not always for the better. There is still work to do.
The electoral college must be abandoned. President Biden had 7,000,000 more votes than Donald Trump.
A Herald commentary on July 28 stated freedom is written into our Constitution. But indigenous peoples, from whom we stole all the land, and slaves who were considered to be 2/3 of a man, could not vote. Women could not vote, and the very poor could not vote. That was freedom for all?
The writer screams out against socialized medicine when millions of our fellow citizens have no or very little health care because they can’t pay for it. Health care should be available to everyone.
What factories are in danger of being nationalized? What tax increases on small businesses are proposed? What happened in the last few years were tax decreases for the very rich who did not need the extra money. Did the writer oppose those increases? Yes, there are cash payments to those who could not find work, or those who lost their jobs and even to those who would not work. But thousands of nonworkers who are rich and do not work still get tax breaks every day while our children go to bed hungry and can’t go to school.
Critical Race Theory is no more than teaching our children the truth. It’s about time some adults learned the truth. Indigenous Americans were abused and murdered since the first settlers came to our shores. The slaves were brought here against their will and abused and tortured and murdered. Why should we not teach our children the truth? If the truth hurts then we must change our ways to make sure we all have the same chance to get ahead.
There is nothing wrong with a man who wants to be progressive, who wants to give all of us the same chance to show who we are while playing the same deck of cards and not being shortchanged of opportunity in the game of life.
These are hard times, indeed. The virus has the potential of killing many more of us before it is defeated.
Now is the time to rise up against those who refuse vaccination. Freedom is not choosing to do the wrong thing because you do not agree with the politics of those who ask you to do something that is in the interest of us all.
We all inhabit the same small planet. We should cherish it and learn to share, to help those in need if we can, and give everyone an equal chance.
I was allowed to pursue my dreams and become a physician only because I was given the chance to learn and advance from my early school years and beyond. Everyone should have the same opportunity.
Leonard A. Zivitz lives in East Wallingford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.