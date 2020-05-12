Aimee Stephenson, says in her commentary, the shutdown was put in place to prevent our hospitals from being overrun by a tidal wave of patients with COVID-19 viral infections. No, that is not why shutdown was put in place. It was not to flatten a curve. It was not to protect hospitals, but to protect people! Today, the number of new cases in Vermont and throughout the country is not going away and the number of people who are dying is not going away. The more we allow everyone to go about their business as if there were no threat from the virus, the more we will see new cases.
Yes, the economy is very, very important, but so are lives, maybe a bit more so.
Yes, there are many viruses all over the place, all over the world. This is no ordinary virus! The least vulnerable among us, though asymptomatic, are still capable of spreading it to those more in danger. Why are shoppers at the supermarket allowed entrance without a mask? Why should people not be allowed to congregate in large groups? It is because this facilitates the spread of this disease.
Hospital capacity is not the issue here, human lives are the issue. Going to church or synagogue or mosque to pray together is no protection, just an easier way to spread the virus. Watching a movie with 100 people in one room does not make it a better movie and eating in a crowded restaurant doesn’t make the food better. To keep the economy alive, our government must make sure everyone gets enough to have food to eat and shelter and clothing to fight the elements. Just letting people go back to work is not a solution, it is the easy way out and it will kill many, many of us. If the shutdown were completely lifted right now, there would be a resurgence of new cases, more deaths and a fatal blow to an economy which is, indeed, faltering.
Yes, there are people who have life-threatening diseases other than COVID-19, and we should make facilities available for their needs. There are no easy answers for the horror of this worldwide affliction. What we need is real leadership, not political crap from our president who is hell bent on lying his way to another four years. He should be giving us guidelines for going back that are applicable to all of us a nation, not playing one area and one group against the other. And he should wear a mask, since he has been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
The shutdown allowed us to get to the point where opening up seems feasible. But it must be done with caution and thought and understanding that just one more death or two is unacceptable!
Leonard A. Zivitz lives in East Wallingford.
