Somewhere in Germany almost two centuries ago, a pampered, unemployable, political theoretician was being supported by his buddy, Friedrich, while he figured out a system of government, the enactment of which would prevent his many failures from being quite as evident as they had always been.
Thus, Karl Marx started the politics of envy, misery, institutionalized theft and pre-packaged destruction of human liberty, known as communism. Of course, it is not surprising that some of Kommie Karl’s most prominent tools to usher in what one of his 21st century successors termed, “the fundamental transformation of society,” were utter chaos and anarchy, the destruction of civil infrastructure and the desperate demoralization of middle class mores.
Lest it be suggested I am being unfair to Marx, let him be judged by his own words, Marx in 1848: “there is only one way in which the murderous death agonies of the old society and the bloody birth throes of the new society can be shortened, simplified and concentrated, and that way is revolutionary terror.” The history of the 20th century of Hitler (national socialist), Lenin, Mao, Stalin and Pol Pot, written large in bloody red letters and one hundred million corpses, show just how seriously his ideological heirs actualized his directives.
And who, pray tell, is the principal barrier in our towns, villages and cities to Darling Karl’s "revolutionary terror” Yes, the police. Defund them? For whose benefit?
So, why should we be surprised when the acolytes of anarchy, the descendants of destruction and the militants of mutiny now in proliferating ascendancy throughout the land, call for defunding the police?
After all, is it not the thin blue line of America’s police who are called to protect life, liberty and property in accordance with civil and criminal law? And isn’t that same property which they are called to protect, somehow derived from the evil system of capitalism? And aren’t those dispensable lives which they are called to protect, mostly evil capitalists in some shape or form? And isn’t it necessary to destroy the American system so it can be replaced with the utopian dream of the perfervid theoretician holding forth from his 19th century bourgeois parlor?
Make no mistake about it. By seizing upon incidents of injustice, brandishing them upon the paper-thin garment of actual concern for those who have been wronged, and smearing the whole country with the guilt earned by just a few, those who hate America are “never letting a crisis go to waste” by trying to destroy our country from the inside out.
And isn’t attacking the guarantor of civil order in every single community in America just the perfect way to go about it? Oh, and if you think you don’t like the police now, just wait till you see the ones provided to you under the loving ministrations of Antifa.
I was taught as a young child that a group ought not be judged by the actions of a few members of that group. Thus, should all policemen be judged by the wrong actions of a few? Or should all black people be judged as criminal because a few are? While these questions answer themselves, in life, each of us must administer the same justice in judgment we would have reserved for ourselves. That is, in the court of human laws, please, let me be judged, punished or acquitted according to my actions and not by anybody else’s.
Listen, if you care about America more than you care about being popular; if you care about justice according to democratically enacted laws more than through mob rule; if you care about liberty, freedom and justice for all Americans, you will re-consign the very notion of defunding the police to the demonic depths and rhetorical hell from which it has slithered forth.
Of course, the armchair terrorist from the 19th century is hoping you won’t.
Lawrence Zupan of Manchester was the 2018 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
