Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 59F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.