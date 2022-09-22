It’s Banned Books Week, an annual event, which according to the American Library Association, “celebrates the freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.”
Since 1982, the event has brought together librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers “in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
This year’s theme is a timely one: “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
In a recent statement, the ALA noted that efforts to censor books have increased in recent years, writing, “In a time of intense political polarization, library staff in every state are facing an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books.”
Last year, the ALA tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services, which resulted in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals — the highest number of attempted book bans since the group began keeping track more than 20 years ago. So far in 2022, the ALA documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources with 1,651 unique titles being targeted.
The most targeted books, it said, were ones by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ people.
“The unprecedented number of challenges we’re seeing already this year reflects coordinated, national efforts to silence marginalized or historically underrepresented voices and deprive all of us — young people, in particular — of the chance to explore a world beyond the confines of personal experience,” ALA President Lessa Kananiʻopua Pelayo-Lozada stated.
“Librarians develop collections and resources that make knowledge and ideas widely available, so people and families are free to choose what to read,” she continued. “Though it’s natural that we want to protect young people from some of life’s more difficult realities, the truth is that banning books does nothing to protect them from dealing with tough issues. Instead, it denies young people resources that can help them deal with the challenges that confront them.”
She concluded by laying the blame on conservative groups, which appear to be organizing book-banning operations across the country: “Efforts to censor entire categories of books reflecting certain voices and views shows that the moral panic isn’t about kids: It’s about politics. Organizations with a political agenda are spreading lists of books they don’t like.”
Indeed, the literary advocacy group PEN America has identified as many as 50 groups pushing for book bans, which are operating at the national, state or local levels.
In a recently released report, PEN cited efforts during the past year in 138 school districts and 32 states to remove books from school libraries and classrooms amid public pressure or in response to state laws. Those districts, it noted, represent 5,049 schools with a combined enrollment of nearly 4 million students.
“These parent and community groups have played a role in at least half of the book bans enacted across the country during the 2021–22 school year,” the report states. “At least 20% of the book bans enacted in the 2021-22 school year could be directly linked to the actions of these groups, with many more likely influenced by them; in an additional approximately 30% of bans, there is some evidence of the groups’ likely influence, including the use of common language or tactics.”
Vermont has been largely immune from such efforts, aside from some isolated cases in recent months, such as one parent’s push to ban several books in Canaan schools and a challenge in Chester to hosting Drag Queen Story Hour at the local library.
However, as a statement from the Vermont Library Association this week noted, these instances remind us “the threat is never far away,” adding that some Vermont librarians have reported “receiving online abuse and threats, usually for providing a wide range of materials.”
Vermont Library Association President Kelly McCagg also noted the record number of challenges to books in the past year nationally.
“That is a lot of missed opportunities for caregivers to impart their values; and for communities to discover areas of mutual appreciation,” said McCagg. “We must do better. Not only working to keep books on our shelves, but educating the public of their intrinsic value.”
As parents, we should respect the judgment of our librarians and educators, and trust that they have the knowledge and experience to vet reading materials that are appropriate for our children. There may be times when a title makes us uncomfortable, and that’s OK. In those moments, we should examine the root cause of our discomfort and, before we speak out, determine whether we are voicing a legitimate concern or simply projecting our own prejudices. And in those times when we feel compelled to question a book’s appropriateness, we should do so with civility, respect and an open mind.
By sharing stories, the ALA noted, we are sharing a part of ourselves, reaching across boundaries and building connections.
The ALA continued: “Banned Books Week is both a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship, and a call to action for readers across the country to push back against censorship attempts in their communities.”
As efforts to ban books continue to crop up around the country and locally we must remain committed to fighting censorship while continuing to inspire readers to explore challenged — and challenging — materials.
