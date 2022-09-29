This week, an Associated Press investigation revealed that clergy in 33 states, including Vermont, remain exempt from mandatory reporting laws. Even as professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists are required to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials, clergy in two-thirds of the country are under no such obligation to do so.
That clergy-penitent privilege exists isn’t news in itself. Religious institutions, like the Catholic Church, hold sacred the rite of reconciliation, and argue breaching that trust is anathema. However, the lengths that churches have taken in recent years to defend the privilege is troubling, and seems to have less to do with preserving the sanctity of the sacrament than with protecting the institution’s reputation.
“This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials,” the AP reported. “In many of these cases, the privilege has been invoked to shield religious groups from civil and criminal liability after the abuse became known to civil authorities.”
According to the AP, during the past two decades, there have been more than 130 bills introduced by state lawmakers seeking to close the loophole by enacting or updating child sex abuse reporting laws. All have either failed to close it or were amended to exempt clergy following opposition — and sometimes intimidation and harassment — from religious groups and supporters.
In Maryland, Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick successfully led efforts to defeat one such bill. McCarrick, it’s worth noting, would later be defrocked for sexually abusing children and adult seminarians.
But it’s not just the Catholic Church, where sexual predators like McCarrick ran unchecked for decades. The AP found that influential members of the Mormon church and Jehovah’s Witnesses also have been exerting pressure in legislatures and courts nationwide to protect clergy-penitent privilege.
Indeed, the Mormon church has suffered its own scandals.
According to another recent AP investigation, “a Mormon bishop in Arizona, at the direction of church leaders, failed to report a church member who had confessed that he sexually abused his 5-year-old daughter. The AP found that Rep. Merrill Nelson, a church lawyer and Utah Republican lawmaker, had advised the bishop not to report the abuse to civil authorities because of Arizona’s clergy privilege law, according to documents revealed in a lawsuit. That failure to report allowed the church member, the late Paul Adams, to repeatedly rape his two daughters and allegedly abuse one his four sons for many years.”
Defenders of clergy privilege argue that abolishing it won’t make children any safer. They say having a private avenue for abusers to report to clergy encourages confession and can lead to stopping abuse. Closing the loophole, they argue, would force abusers underground and allow the abuse to continue.
Forgive us, Father, if we don’t buy that argument.
Religious institutions, like the Catholic Church, historically have proven themselves incapable of addressing sexual abuse happening right under their noses. Even when those abusers were known, the abuse often was allowed to continue — or ignored — and the abusers often faced no accountability.
And even whether a clergy member acts in good faith in trying to minister to penitent abusers, what makes them qualified to do so? A confessional pep talk and a few “Hail Marys” is no substitute for professional counseling, nor is it respectful to victims of abuse, who deserve restitution and justice for the trauma they endured.
In Vermont, where the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington has paid out more than $31 million in settlements to more than 50 accusers for decades of abuse, it did nothing to alert the public or police about, the loophole remains.
If that’s news to you, it apparently also was to lawmakers like Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who, according to the AP, professed to be unaware of the loophole’s existence. Sears said he’d introduce a bill to close the loophole in the coming legislative session.
We hope he does. And we’ll be watching to see whether our lawmakers can get such a bill passed without cowing to outside influence. Will they protect our children and hold abusers — and religious institutions — accountable, or will they continue to trust these institutions will do the right thing while operating in darkness outside the law?
We pray they make the right choice.
