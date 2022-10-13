This week, the city’s Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to endorse a design changing the flow of traffic on Center Street. The new design would make the street, located in the heart of Rutland’s designated downtown district one-way, allowing for wider, more pedestrian-friendly sidewalks that would also provide a permanent space for outdoor dining, as well as other activities. It's the latest development in a plan the implementation of which is long overdue.
Discussions about closing Center Street to vehicular traffic have been happening for decades. The idea was one of the early concepts floated by the Rutland Creative Economy in the late 2000s. Indeed, Friday Night Live initially was conceived as a pilot project to see whether creating something like Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace would be viable here. But while closing the street a handful of times each summer has proven popular, the city has remained reluctant to commit to anything beyond that.
The pandemic once again raised the possibility of doing something on Center Street. The city allowed downtown restaurants to build parklets along the street to provide outdoor dining — a lifeline to businesses, especially in that difficult first pandemic summer. The parklets breathed new life into the stalled-out Center Street redesign plan by suggesting a potential middle ground — a hybrid model that made more room for foot traffic while still allowing vehicles.
Based on public meetings and surveys conducted during the past year, the public appears split over whether the street should be one-way or closed entirely. Stakeholders, however, such as business owners on the street, showed a solid preference for the one-way design.
Downtown business owners have long maintained the need to protect on-street parking, arguing that putting too many steps between their storefront and a customer’s vehicle hurts business — especially in a community with an older population, such as Rutland's. And if you ask around, downtown shoppers also want that convenience, expressing an aversion to using the parking deck or walking too far.
Those lobbying for a full closure like to point to Church Street Marketplace, but the comparison ignores the vast differences between the two cities. Rutland isn’t Burlington and never will be. That’s not a dig on Rutland, it’s the truth. Burlington is an altogether different animal with a variety of economic, demographic and geographic factors that make it unique in Vermont. Yes, we can take inspiration from Burlington but, at the end of the day, we must pursue projects that make sense within our local context and set goals that are attainable for us.
As the consultant working with the city on the scoping study noted, one key factor that correlates to a successful pedestrian zone is having a college. (It’s worth noting past consultants have said much the same; it’s why the Creative Economy abandoned the street closure plan early on.) But Castleton University doesn't count. Despite its strong relationship with the city, it’s simply too far removed geographically to have that kind of sustained impact. If the university were at the top of Center Street hill, with throngs of students rolling downtown between classes and on weekends, that would be a different story. And while the Community College of Vermont certainly benefits the downtown economically, by design it lacks a residential campus full of students looking for things to do.
Without such a population, Rutland currently lacks the critical mass to sustain a full-time downtown pedestrian zone. But that doesn’t mean we can’t do something on Center Street that would get us closer to a Church Street-type space. The one-way redesign is a step in the right direction. And, if circumstances change in the future, it will make it easier to close the street entirely.
As the project moves forward, we need to urge city leaders to develop a dynamic vision for what the new space can be. We should not settle for the “good enough” outcomes that have marked past projects, like Center Street Marketplace. That space, while an improvement on what was there, has yet to realize its full potential.
We’d also like to take this opportunity to suggest that, as part of this project, the city revisit past traffic studies, which recommended additional ways to improve traffic flow throughout downtown, such as opening Wales Street to two-way traffic.
We want to remind city leaders that careful deliberation should not give way to inertia. We understand there is a process to be followed and costs attached — nearly $4 million, by one estimate — but this plan cannot become yet another good idea that ends up on a shelf at City Hall.
Stay focused, demonstrate leadership and give this project the attention it deserves.
