Recently, the Rutland City Board of Aldermen has been scrutinized for the way it warns its meetings. This week, the board unanimously agreed it had improperly warned three meetings this summer, rendering the business conducted in them invalid. The board will decide how to handle the business that was conducted at the now-invalid meetings at its next regular meeting on Sept. 19.
In order to comply with Vermont's Open Meeting Law, the city ostensibly posts warnings for upcoming meetings at three designated locations in addition to City Hall and on the city’s website at least 48 hours before they are to be held: the fire department, the police department and the Rutland Recreation Community Center. During Monday’s meeting, City Clerk Henry Heck admitted that while he sends the warnings to those locations, he does not track what happens to them beyond that.
Bringing the complaints to the board was local developer Stephen Box, who has taken the Board of Aldermen and Rutland Redevelopment Authority to task in recent weeks over how effectively both bodies include the public in the business they conduct.
Box’s criticisms, while at times strident, are not without merit. The aldermen acknowledged as much when they agreed with him on three of the four complaints he filed. A fourth — claiming the board’s Sept. 6 meeting was invalid because the warning was posted in City Hall which was closed for the long Labor Day weekend — was dismissed by Heck with a bit of semantics, arguing that statute does not require particular hours of access.
While the city may be following the letter of the law, it doesn’t seem to be living up to the spirit of it.
Let’s be clear: In our assessment, Rutland City is pretty accessible and transparent, as far as local governments go. As a newspaper, we deal with city officials around the state on a regular basis. Clerks’ offices, in particular, have a reputation of being impenetrable at times. Clerks can be hard to contact and slow to supply information. That's not the case with the City Clerk’s Office under Heck. During his tenure, we have come to appreciate Heck’s cooperation, availability and candor.
That said — and we think Heck should agree — the city could improve the way it disseminates information.
On the low-tech side, officials seem interested in resuming use of a long-forgotten bulletin board outside City Hall. That’s a good idea, but it’s low-hanging fruit. The city must develop a more comprehensive communication strategy.
One major improvement would be overhauling the city’s woefully outdated website. The current site will flummox and frustrate even the most capable internet user. While other municipalities around the county and state have functional, easy-to-use websites with a variety of features available to their citizens, the city has dragged its feet on this project for years. A new website must be a priority.
Another digital solution is to use Facebook to keep people informed. Like it or not, many municipalities successfully use the platform to connect with the public. Rutland City, meanwhile, doesn’t even have a page. Other communities around Vermont also rely on Front Porch Forum. (Of course, we prefer public notices in our print edition whenever possible.)
These solutions go beyond what is required under the Open Meeting Law, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth doing. We understand that the day-to-day operations of running the city make managing websites, forum posts, and Facebook pages seem like a petty concern, but these strategies must be prioritized.
And critiques about being more open and transparent shouldn’t be met with defensiveness. There is always a bit of validity in every criticism, no matter how heavy handed the delivery.
As city officials consider how to better improve communication with its citizens, they would do well to keep in mind an adage from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: “To give no trust is to get no trust.”
