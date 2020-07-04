This weekend we celebrate the 244th anniversary of the founding of our nation.
Historically in that time, there have been some years that stood out: 1812, 1865, 1927, 1945, 1968, 2001. We can add 2020 to the list.
The pandemic has reshaped every facet of life. We do not go out the same. We do not feel as free to do what we want. We are always a little worried. And fearful.
It may not feel like we have a lot to celebrate right now, but we do have a lot to appreciate.
We have a greater sense of community, and what that means to us. Sure, there are places that remain important, whether it is a building or a park, but it is the people whom we have come to rely on more than services and commerce. We are getting to know neighbors. We are joining groups. We are talking more with friends and contemporaries about the challenges around us. The pandemic that pulled us apart has, in many, valuable ways, brought us together.
It has forced us to think about innovation in much the same way our families did in the years coming out of the Depression era. We are not only being more practical about how we do things, we are getting things done, whether it is house projects (which improve the value of our homes) or exercising more (which improves our bodies) or channeling our creativity in productive ways (which is good for the soul). Typically, in the rush of American society, those have been the areas we have let slide, and yet they may just be the self-improvements that matter to us all the most in the end.
We are being forced to be more frugal. Many Vermonters are without jobs right now, and others are socking away money “just in case” a vaccine is not found any time soon. By virtue of not going out as much, most people say they are spending less, and they are being much more conscientious about what they are buying. Again, those Depression-era skills of saving, skimping, reusing and repurposing are finding new roles in the modern age. Waste not, want not, as the saying goes.
We are using technology in ways that further connect us. Yes, it has made working remotely easier. But it has also made checking in easier, rekindling and maintaining friendships, and it is giving us access to news and information. Those independent resources people are turning to are proving to be invaluable in the fire hose of information being washed over us every day. We are vetting what we hear, and we are using the internet to learn and expand our perspectives. We are educating ourselves (becoming “woke,” as the younger generation would say) to not just the issues, but the roots of those issues. Knowledge is power, and right now, we need all of the resources we can get our hands on. Oh, and technology has been good for streaming, too. (We do need the escapes these days.)
Which brings us to culture. Social media feeds are full of music, videos, photographs of art, and much more. But we are also getting access to the process by which much of what we are seeing is accomplished. It is a remarkable behind-the-scenes view of people and friends whom we admire. And they are sharing, willingly and eagerly, their uniqueness and passions. That has brightened the patchwork in our lives, exposing us to creativity — and often just a love of life — that seems to have more meaning with the shadow of the pandemic around us. Similarly, we are also being provided access to museums and galleries, concerts and poetry readings, discussions and salon-like explorations of arts and more. Tapping into these opportunities can be immensely rewarding.
And, finally, we are more aware than ever of where our personal beliefs fit into the national discussion today. Extremes are helpful when trying to find your place. Each one of us is unique in that we are all not cookie cutters of one party or another. We tend to see benefits from across the spectrum and simply lean one way or another. But few of us are “all in.” Most of us relate to individual issues with a unique point of view, developed over time through upbringing, experience and influence. That’s how it should be — not what one person, group or party thinks we should believe. Sure, some of us are more passionate and engaged than others; and we often believe certain issues are not moving fast enough, or are being discussed enough. But that is why we have the freedoms protecting our right to share ideas, decide for ourselves, and object justifiably.
This is not one of those years when we get caught up in patriotic marches and swoon over fireworks and parades. But it has been a year — and it’s only half over — when blessings can still outweigh fears, and we can be united in the hope for better days, stronger communities and enlightened citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.